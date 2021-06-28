The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, announced this Monday (June 28, 2021) the arrest of Lázaro Barbosa. The man is suspected of murdering a family in a rural area of ​​Ceilândia Norte (DF) and of shooting people and holding hostages in the municipality of Cocalzinho de Goiás (GO).

According to Caiado, Lázaro was arrested in the Cocalzinho region. The searches lasted 20 days.

Watch the governor’s pronouncement (33s):

Okay, my people, as I said, it was a matter of time before our police, the most prepared in the country, captured the murderer Lázaro Barbosa. Congratulations to our security forces. You are a source of great pride for our people! Goiás is not a bandit’s Disneyland pic.twitter.com/pIwYWT7iYW — Ronaldo Caiado (@ronaldocaiado) June 28, 2021

