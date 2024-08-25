Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos called on the national PAN to reflect, not to sit back and accept the overall results, said Alfredo Chávez, PAN coordinator in the Chihuahua Congress.

This happened after Campos Galván participated in the national plenary session in Mexico City, between the members of the National Executive Committee and elected local deputies of the PAN, where positions were established on the path to follow after the last electoral process.

He said that the agendas of national politics for the party will be concentrated in the local deputies and that, in general, the local agendas will be important because from there the strategies will be built to get out of the crisis in which the party finds itself.

Regarding the renewal of the National Executive Committee of the party, he said he only had one meeting with the candidate Adriana Dávila, but not with Daniel Zepeda or Jorge Romero, but he respects the projects and the proposal of each one.

The national PAN should turn to Chihuahua, where it has one of its most important bastions, he said, and called for closing ranks in the collective struggles of the party and of civil society that identifies with the political opposition.