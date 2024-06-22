Elmano de Freitas (PT) says he will not rule out asking for support from the Lula government to reinforce public security in the State

The governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas (PT), said this Saturday (June 22) that he would not rule out the possibility of asking for federal support to combat organized crime in the State. He claimed to have spoken with the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, to report that 2 shooting attacks left 4 dead in Fortaleza the previous day.

“If necessary, I will not hesitate in requesting increased federal support for this mission. In fact, I recently called the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, reporting the situation”declared in a video published on your Instagram profile.

The head of the Ceará Executive said that he will reinforce public security and that the police will do everything to arrest those responsible for the murders.

“These attacks will not intimidate Ceará’s security forces and our institutions. On the contrary, police actions and operations will be further intensified and all these criminals will be criminals and arrested.”he declared.

Watch (1min14s):

Statement on the latest cases of violence in Ceará. pic.twitter.com/Wa1CctVbXo — Elmano de Freitas (@elmanooficial) June 22, 2024

At the end of the recording, Elmano expresses solidarity with those killed in the attack: “I sympathize with the families of these victims and the suffering they are going through at this time”.

THE ATTACKS

There were 2 shooting attacks that took place on Friday night (June 21) in Fortaleza. One of the incidents was recorded in the Barroso neighborhood, where people in 2 vehicles shot at a football field.

Another took place in the Mondubim neighborhood, where individuals on motorcycles shot at a pizzeria.

The Civil Police of Ceará said in a statement released this Saturday that it arrested 2 suspects of participating in one of the shootings. According to the text, the detainees were a man and a teenager. Here’s the complete (PDF – 165 kB).

“The Ceará Security Forces continue to carry out efforts to capture other suspects involved in this incident”says the report.

In addition to the attacks in the capital of Ceará, another crime carried out in the interior of the state gained notoriety. An attack in the city of Viçosa on Thursday (June 20) left 3 women, including a 16-year-old teenager, and 4 men dead.

The Civil Police say they have captured a 51-year-old man in Piauí, suspected of having participated in the murders.

“The suspect was taken to the Municipal Police Station of Viçosa do Ceará, where he confessed to his participation and was charged in the act. Efforts continue with the aim of capturing other suspects already identified.”, says the text. Here’s the complete (PDF – 149 kB).