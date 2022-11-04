Leon, Guanajuato. To the Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo he was shaken by the whistle that citizens gave him on September 28 during the parade commemorating the taking of the Alhondiga de Granadiras when he made thousands of people from the capital wait for an hour and a quarter because he was late for the opening ceremony.

A little over a month later, the president launches a plan to “make Guanajuato the most punctual state in history”, as he himself explained in the presentation of his plan “I am punctual” which will consist of four stages, which is coordinated with the business sector.

And it is that on that occasion the Governor Diego Sinhue had to apologize throughout the parade because on every corner of Guanajuato City They claimed the exaggerated delay that even for the well-known unpunctuality of the Mexicans was a lack of respect.

The plan was presented on the evening of this Thursday, November 3, 36 days after the incident, in the Manuel Bent Theater in the city of León, before public officials and businessmen.

“What made me decide not only to go ahead with the project but to commit myself (…) they scolded me and it feels ugly if their bosses have scolded them, because that’s how they scolded me. It was on September 28 the parade of the Alhondiga (…) the road had never been so long for me (…) people with good reason since I started walking they began to boo me (…) Governor they gave me the watch, so that you arrive on time to see you don’t even do it anymore,” recalled the president.

And this was not the first time that his unpunctuality in exercising his position caused him problems, because years before, on October 16, 2019, he was left hanging at the award ceremony. Cervantine Awardfor arriving an hour late, the director of the Cervantes International Festival (FIC) she decided to do the event without him and deliver the award herself in that year to the first actor Hector Bonilla.

According to what was explained by the Coordinator of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamín) Bajío, Ismael Plascencia Nunezthe project consists of four stages, through the portal yosoypuntual.mxwhere as a first stage the population is invited to participate in a survey, which will be carried out during the months of November and December.

The second stage will be from January to March, a period during which the information collected during the survey period will be analyzed and compiled to segment it by social sector and then move on to the third stage, which would be the publication of the results disaggregated by sector and with a traffic light color assigned according to the degree of lateness, in the month of April.

We recommend you read:

The fourth phase will also be during the month of April when the particular integration of the members who want to participate in the project will begin to be evaluated publicly through the aforementioned platform.