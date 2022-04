General view of the historic building of Ukraine Hotel after recent bombing in Chernigov, March 12, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGIY STARODAVNIY

Russian troops are leaving Chernigov, north of Kievdeclared this Friday (01) the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Chauswho said on Telegram that he did not know the reasons for this withdrawal announced this week by Russian authorities.

“I hope the enemy leaves here for good. Even if he leaves to regroup and come back, we will wait for him doubly welcome,” Chaus said. He assured that all communities are now working to restore livelihoods. “Our Armed Forces are dedicated to demining settlements where the enemy was.”

However, the governor of Chernigov has warned citizens that air and missile strikes may still occur, as there has been no announcement from Russian troops that these operations will be called off. “It’s too early to relax. We still have a lot of work to do and we still have a war, the enemy is in our land, in Chernigov, Ukraine.”

Russian missile and bomb attacks continued on Thursday (31) in the city, according to the UK Ministry of Defense, despite Russian statements about the intention to reduce military activity in the area. Russian representatives at the Istanbul peace talks pledged to reduce attacks on Chernigov and the capital Kiev.