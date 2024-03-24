The announcement was made this Sunday (24) by the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani | Photo: Kaduna State Government

The 287 primary school students kidnapped by armed individuals in north-central Nigeria at the beginning of this month have been released, the state governor, Uba Sani, said this Sunday (24). “I want to announce that our children from Kuriga school have been released,” Sani said in a statement.

The hostages were taken during a March 7 attack on the Local Education Authority primary school in Kuriga town, when around 100 attackers stormed the school.

The governor of Kaduna expressed “special gratitude” to Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritizing the safety of Nigerians and “ensuring that the children abducted from Kuriga school were released unharmed.”

He also praised the work of the Nigerian Army in the action, without clarifying how the children were released and whether ransom was paid, as the kidnappers asked the families for 1 billion naira (about R$3.6 million) to free them. students and some teachers, according to information confirmed to EFE by two local civil society leaders on the 13th.

Speaking to the press on the same date, in Abuja, the Nigerian Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, assured that the government would not pay “any ransom to any of these criminal elements”.

Terrorist groups have attacked Nigerian states in exchange for ransoms

Some Nigerian states — mainly in the center and northwest of the country — are being attacked by criminal groups that commit mass robberies and kidnappings in exchange for large ransoms.

They are called “terrorists” by the authorities and act recurrently, despite repeated promises from the Nigerian government to end the violence.

The situation has been aggravated, since 2009, by the activity of the jihadist group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country and, since 2016, also by its branch, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).