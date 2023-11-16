Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, together with Lieutenant General, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Alexander Matovnikov and military commissar of the Moscow region Alexei Astakhov, visited the military unit where the Moscow Region Regiment is being recruited. The governor’s press service reported this.

“First of all, the regiment has selected a commander who has successful experience in combat operations, as well as officers who are well aware of the nuances of military affairs. Our task is to create a combat-ready unit in order to adequately carry out combat missions. We see that serious and thorough preparations are already underway. We have provided support before, but the Moscow Region regiment is under special control. This applies to both retrofitting and constant interaction – I am personally in touch with the commander. We also pay special attention to families; there are many nuances in this work, so it is necessary to be in constant dialogue with the loved ones of our soldiers. I am grateful to the guys for not being shy and talking about what worries them. We are waiting for them to go home alive and with Victory,” Andrei Vorobyov said during the inspection.

Regiment is created as an elite unit to perform combat missions. It will include over 2 thousand officers, warrant officers, and privates, including those who already have combat experience. Recruitment of volunteers for the unit began at the end of October. Each fighter is entitled to a one-time payment of 1 million rubles, and various benefits are also provided – credit holidays, exemption from property taxes, suspension in court cases, job preservation. Measures of assistance and support are also provided for the families of volunteers.

Currently, the regiment’s military personnel are undergoing initial combat training in the Moscow region. Instructors with experience in combat operations are involved in conducting classes. In addition to the motorized rifle unit in the Moscow region, a number of soldiers are trained in training centers as mechanics and artillerymen.

“I come from the Saratov region, graduated from a rear military school there and was assigned to serve in the Moscow region. I have been living with my family in Chekhov for 19 years. I am a career officer and decided to go to the Northern Military District zone because I cannot remain indifferent to the fate of the Motherland. I submitted documents to the military registration and enlistment office and was offered a regiment in the Moscow region, which, of course, became an additional incentive for me. I’ve been here for 2 weeks already, daily classes are held here – field trips, shooting with existing types of weapons. The mood is fighting, there are no problems, no fear either. I was still in the Soviet education school, so I’m ready to complete any assigned tasks,” said the fighter with the call sign Volga.

After completing recruitment in the Moscow region, the military personnel will go to the training ground, where they will conduct exercises with heavy equipment and weapons. At the end of combat coordination, the Moscow Region regiment will head to the Northern Military District zone to carry out combat missions.

“I’m from Artyomovsk, I studied there, I lived most of my life. Now I live in Odintsovo. Since 1993, I served under a contract, then I was looking for a place for further service, I contacted my military registration and enlistment office and I was assigned to a regiment in the Moscow region. This is a special pride for me. I would like to quickly go to the Northern Military District zone – I’ve already been there, I have experience,” said Dmitry, the commander of the ammunition delivery platoon.

The Moscow region is helping the new unit in purchasing uniforms, ammunition, and medicines. A minibus has been allocated to deliver military personnel during the formation of the regiment, as well as a Gazelle for transporting goods.

You can join the regiment by leaving a request in the Telegram bot.