encamped. At least in the media, the presence of the governor and a long list of Morenoite mayors have made a lot of noise for their attendance at the national closing ceremony of the national campaign called #QueSigaAMLO, and this was pointed out by PAN and PRD actors, who warn of the alleged use of officials and a waste of public resources. The secretary general of the PAN, Luis Ángel Solano Guatimea, assures that the violations of the Mandate Revocation Law have been constant and announced that they are working to strengthen the complaint against Rubén Rocha Moya, his secretary general of government Enrique Inzunza and the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros. Guatimea took the opportunity to point out that on the day of the closing of the campaign in the Aquatic Park, the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, arrived in a truck in the company of the state president, a unit, which does not rule out being owned by the State Government, a fact that he regrets. be justified with the fact that “they have the permission of the people”.

The force of the carry. Tuesday afternoon was crazy in the surroundings of the Aquatic Park, where dozens of trucks arrived from various municipalities of the state with people who came to “fatten up” the morenista and promotional event in the image of President Andrés Manuel. One or another character identified as PRI even sneaked in, including the mayor of the Sinaloa municipality, Rolando Mercado, and the leader of the Union of State Service Workers (Stase), Teresita de Jesús Ochoa Félix, who were surprisingly active. Another of those who took advantage of the afternoon to “bluff” and incidentally show that he also has carrying strength, was the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, who arrived with a batucada and everything, even annoying, the relaxation he put together was, well, no They let the governor speak. For the morenistas themselves, this was just a sample of the mobilization that they will have as their task next Sunday, since the instruction is not to fail President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, let’s not forget that they boast the support of 30 million citizens nationwide, a figure that in the last two years has been diminishing, to the extent that some experts in politics and popularity measurements warn a participation of between eight and 12 million Mexicans.

Sadol Vs Audelo Aviles. After the accusation made by the PAN councilor, Sadol Osorio Porras, who affirms that on the day of the closing of the national campaign in favor of AMLO, at least 10 vehicles from the Culiacán City Council were used to transport people, the director of Public Services , Rodolfo Audelo Avilés, rejected the statement and asked the mayor if he has the elements to make the complaint to the corresponding authorities. He assured that they are working as a municipality, not as a party, so he insisted that, if the PAN politician has any proof, that he present it. Curiously, it turns out that on the same day of the massive event, the aforementioned official boasted on his Facebook account about the renovation work that had just been done in the Aquatic Park, which he presumed “ready to receive visitors”, although he did not specify if he was referring to the culichis who come in the evenings and on weekends as a family or to the “carried” who came from municipalities such as Mazatlán, El Fuerte, Choix, Badiraguato, Mocorito and Sinaloa de Leyva, just to name a few.

Serapio is up to something. Strong versions run within the Local Congress, which suggest that the morenista deputy Serapio Vargas Ramírez is doing everything possible to take away the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock, José Jaime Montes Salas, something that seems difficult, but that those who affirm it, They assure that he has possibilities because the official has not filled the chair.