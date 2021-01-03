Michele Leflon

President of the National Coordination of Committees for the Defense of Local Hospitals and Maternities

In 2021, the government will have to consider health in its entirety and not just Covid patients. Patients with chronic and psychological pathologies are left out. Some who have seen their operations unscheduled contact me, they are resigned. They understood that it was better not to go to the hospital. We are witnessing the acceleration of the deconstruction of the public service. We are attached to proximity in the territories. But, when we see that 5,000 doctors will leave in the next five years in the Grand Est region and that only 4,000 will be trained, look for the error! There needs to be an equal distribution of the medical professions in the under-resourced territories. The Ardennes are currently particularly affected by the Covid. At Christmas, the Vouziers Smur did not work for two days because there were no doctors. There is a real problem of continuity of public service. In 2021, it will also be necessary to preserve Social Security, which bears all the costs and acts as a cash cow for the State while it is supplied by the workers. With regard to the health crisis, we are trying to collect a million signatures in European countries, with some twenty organizations united in a European citizens’ initiative, to demand that the Commission intervene in order to obtain more transparency towards pharmaceutical companies on vaccines and treatments against Covid. Governments will have to listen to users and caregivers.