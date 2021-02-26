Governments have suspended in the first partial review of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty that aims to prevent global warming from reaching the most catastrophic levels. All the signatories, about 200 countries, had to present revisions of their national plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions (known by the English acronym NDC) in 2020. But only 75 revisions or new plans had been submitted to the UN as of December 31. In addition, the sum of all the cut programs —both those of the 75 nations as well as those of the rest— is completely insufficient to ensure that the increase in temperature does not exceed the limits that science has marked as safe.

So warns a UN report presented this Friday, which warns that in 2030 global emissions will remain practically the same as now. “We are simply running out of time”, warns Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. As “a red alert for our planet” has defined António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, this report.

The Paris Agreement establishes as a goal that the increase in the average temperature of the planet does not exceed two degrees Celsius with respect to pre-industrial levels at the end of this century. And he points out that as far as possible it should be tried not to exceed 1.5 degrees (the planet is currently in a warming of around one degree). Scientists have mapped out a global emissions reduction path to achieve these two goals. To achieve the goal of two degrees, CO₂ emissions (the main greenhouse gas) must fall by around 25% in 2030 compared to 2010 levels. And to achieve the goal of 1.5 degrees, the cut of those emissions in 2030 should reach 45%.

The Paris Agreement is based on the fact that all the signatory countries put voluntary national cuts on the table, which together must lead to the achievement of the objectives of limiting warming. But when that pact was signed in 2015, it was already known that the governments’ initial proposals were insufficient. For this reason, a framework for reviewing the plans was established whose first stop was in 2020. Once the new proposals from these 75 countries have been added, the situation hardly changes and in 2030 the greenhouse gas emissions of humanity as a whole will barely fall by one. 0.5% compared to 2010, according to the UN report presented this Friday. “Estimated reductions,” the study notes, “are well below what is required.”

Those 75 countries that have met the 2020 requirement – including the 27 members of the European Union and the United Kingdom – represent just 30% of global emissions. The two powers that expel the most greenhouse gases into the atmosphere at the moment are not on this list: China and the United States, whose emissions account for almost 40% of those of all the countries in the world.

“This is not the complete photo, it is the initial report,” Espinosa explained in a press conference by videoconference. The UN climate change officer has insisted on presenting the report as a partial examination and not the final one. Because the UN hopes that during this year more countries, including the United States and China, will present their new plans to cut emissions. The final evaluation report will be ready for the Glasgow climate change summit, scheduled for November and which had to be delayed for a year by the covid.

Espinosa has admitted that the health crisis has influenced the delay in the presentation of the new plans to cut the countries. But he added: “The emergency of climate change has not been stopped by the pandemic.” “The world is waiting for actions and answers,” he pointed out.

This lack of forceful actions by most countries is counterposed by the accumulation of evidence on the dimension that the climate crisis is taking on the entire planet. “You can put your finger anywhere on the map, and weather disasters are happening there.” Espinosa cites as examples the recent extremely low temperatures in the United States, hurricanes in the Caribbean or typhoons in Asia. “2020 was among the three hottest years on record and the past decade was the hottest in the history of mankind,” added this UN official to describe the “new normal” in which the planet has settled. And, against this background, Espinosa has criticized that “many nations continue to act as usual.”

Europe and the UK

But Espinosa does not distribute blame indiscriminately and focuses on large economies: “We need the largest issuers to take a step forward.” In the same vein, Guterres has requested through a statement that these main issuers present much tougher plans at the next summit in Glasgow.

The reality so far is that of the 18 economies that expel the most greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, only two have revised their cut plans upwards with notable ambition, as the United Nations has highlighted. These are the European Union, which has raised its emission reduction target from 40% to 55% in 2030, and the United Kingdom, which has gone from 53% to 68%.

However, both powers now account for less than 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, so their upward revisions are limited in scope. That is why all eyes are on China and the United States. China announced in December that its intention is to present a new cut plan and is awaiting completion. And the United States, which during Trump’s term has been absent from the international fight against climate change, has just officially returned to the Paris Agreement. Now, UN officials expect the Joe Biden Administration to come up with a more ambitious plan in the coming weeks.

“We ask the world’s largest issuers, the United States and China, to deliver plans next month that give us reason for hope,” said Jennifer Morgan, the executive director of Greenpeace International. “At this moment we are failing in the Paris Agreement and we are heading towards a climate catastrophe,” he warned. This organization has also pointed to countries such as Australia and Russia, which have presented new cut plans in 2020, but which have not represented an increase compared to their previous objectives. Or Brazil, whose climate plan lacks targets to reduce emissions by 2030 or to halt the increase in deforestation, as highlighted by a recent analysis by the Climate Action Tracker organization.

Despite the serious wake-up call that the report that was made public this Friday supposes, the UN officials also show some hope in the “opportunity” that recovery plans can represent in developed countries to get out of the crisis economic generated by the pandemic. “The trillions of dollars that are being mobilized,” Espinosa explained, “must go to investments in the right direction.” “The covid recovery plans offer the opportunity to rebuild in a greener and cleaner way,” Guterres insisted.

To know the most important news of Climate and Environment of EL PAÍS, sign up here to our newsletter weekly.

Follow the Climate and Environment section on Twitter Y Facebook