According to the monetary institution that coordinates central banks around the world, actions are crucial for controlling inflation

O BIS (Bank for International Settlements) published this Sunday (June 25, 2023) its annual report. In the document, the body that acts as a bank for central banks around the world, recommended that governments should increase the tax burden or cut public spending to contain inflation. read the full of the report (2.8 MB, in English).

In the evaluation of the monetary institution, a containment in the budget of the countries can collaborate for a faster reduction of the interest rate and in the control of the inflation in the long term. In the report, the BIS says public authorities should strive to give central banks more room to regain people’s purchasing power.

“Governments must tighten their budgets, while targeting support to the most vulnerable and embarking on a long-term consolidation of their spending. This would help to contain inflation and keep financial stability risks in check, reducing the need for central banks to keep rates higher for longer.”says the report.

According to the general manager of the BIS, Agustín Carstens, the world is in the final stages of recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Despite this, he assesses that this is a delicate moment both economically and politically.

In the economist’s view, people are worn out by living with high interest rates for so long and the effect of this weariness can be the loss of confidence in financial institutions.

“The main political challenge today remains to fully control inflation, and the last phase is usually the most difficult. The burden is falling on many shoulders, but the risks of not acting now will be greater in the long run. Central banks are committed to staying the course to restore price stability and protect people’s purchasing power.”said Carstens.