new Delhi: Further preparations are now going on with the Kovid-19 vaccine in India. Work is being done on online platforms to track vaccination here. This initiative is being done with the hope that if the vaccine of Kovid-19 is available, then the real-time information of storage and storage can be found.

Work on the plan to track vaccination

The central government said on Tuesday that online training modules are being developed to track the activities of the Kovid-19 vaccine administration and for vaccine users. For this, work is being done on electronic vaccine intelligence network. At the same time, the network is being widened to monitor the activities of procurement and storage to delivery of Kovid-19 vaccine. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that 40-50 crore doses are expected to be received and used by July next year. In which 20-25 crore people will be covered.

Online training modules are being developed

The Health Minister in his weekly webinar ‘Sunday Samvad’ said, “The government plans to get 40-50 crore Kovid-19 vaccine doses and use them. Our target is to cover 20-25 crore people by July 2021 We have to do this. For this we are developing capacities on a large scale in human resources, training, supervision etc. ” He also indicated to give Kovid-19 vaccine on priority basis. The central government says that front-line workers and high-risk people are high on its priority list. For this, the Ministry of Health is working on a plan.

