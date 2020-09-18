Highlights: Kaduna province government makes big decision in Nigeria grappling with rising incidents of rape

The government of Kaduna province in Nigeria, which is facing increasing incidents of rape with women and children, has decided that now the rapists will be impotent after surgery. Not only this, the criminal who commits suicide under the age of 14 years, will be hanged. The government has signed legislation in this regard.

In fact, the incidence of rape in the country has increased considerably due to Corona virus restrictions. Anger is increasing among the people due to this. The state governor has to declare a state of emergency in view of the public anger. Governor Naseer Ahmad Il Rufai said that very strict steps need to be taken to protect children from this serious crime.

Imran Khan supports rapist hanging, chemical sterilization

In view of the increasing incidence of rape in the country, women’s organizations have demanded strict action against the rapists. He also demanded the death penalty for rapists in this most populous country of the continent of Africa. The new state law says that rapists will be given life imprisonment for raping girls above 14 years of age.

Provision of strict punishment for rape of women

Not only this, the rapists will be impotent by performing surgery. On the other hand, if a woman rapes a child below 14 years of age, then her uterine placenta will be removed. Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also suggested to hang the rapists. Imran also suggested chemical sterilization to such rapists.

Imran Khan called for creating a national register of sexual abusers. In a conversation with a TV channel, the Pakistani PM said that he feels that there is a need to do chemical sterilization immediately. If this is not the case, at least rapists should undergo surgery so that they do not commit sexual offenses again in the future.