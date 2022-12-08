In Sinaloa there are six journalists protected by the recently created Institute in the state, and unfortunately most of the requests for help are due to situations derived from criticism of governments. This is how worrisome the situation experienced by reporters in the state is, who, for pointing out or demonstrating what is not being done well, also receive threats as if they were organized crime. Much is expected of this Institute, which hopefully will meet expectations and, above all, that they manage to keep the professionals of this union safe, so it will be vital that there be a real conviction in sparing no resources to help those who dedicated to keeping society informed.

where there was a lot of trouble It was at the event they held yesterday at the Hernando de Villafañe Park Cobaes authorities, because as it was a competition for flag escorts and war bands, there were several campuses, but it turns out that when they wanted to use the bathrooms, since the activity lasted a few hours, they were padlocked, so they they showed annoyance, since it was a problem for the students or teachers to relieve themselves. The property manager later said they were out of service because a pipe was being fixed. The problem is if when they requested permission to hold the event in the park, he notified the Cobaes authorities that the bathrooms could not be used, but when he saw the annoyance of the people, everything indicates that nobody warned that the toilets were not serving.

They should agree the Directorate of Public Works and Services and the Municipal Board of Potable Water and Sewerage of Guasave, since the former had said that the works of the Juan Carrasco Avenue they would be resolved last week, since they would “turbo” it to avoid affecting traffic on these busy dates, and it turns out that the Jumapag reported that there is still a week left for the drainage rehabilitation work in said zone. The closure of the road is a necessary evil, it is known and understood, but the road disorder is too much and not even pedestrians feel safe due to these decisions.

those who wait that they be considered for the investments and improvements for next year it is the residents of the western area of ​​the city, who assure that the efforts that they have reiterated and are a priority are the paving and leveling of the roads, which remain impassable during the rainy season, for which they hope that now they are included in the package of works defined each year by the authorities, which, by the way, this year that famous project plan was a complete disaster, since they made changes up to three times, because it seems that they still do not understand it well to programs like Ramo 33, so hopefully this bad experience they had in 2022 with that topic will serve so that in the next one there will be no more blunders of that kind.

