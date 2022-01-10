A government report received by the Federal National Council from the Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed that the institution does not have different or special regulations regarding the regulation of benefits or granting health insurance to its employees, other than what is applied at the level of the federal government, indicating that the file of providing health insurance for working employees In the federal government agencies, it is still under study, provided that citizen employees enjoy free health care from the facilities of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and from the local health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

A member of the Federal National Council, Obaid Al-Ghoul Al-Salami, directs a question during the National Council session to be held today to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar about “localizing the position of the CEO in vital companies in the private sector”, during which he requests the development of a mechanism that will allow the Ministry of Resources Humanity and Emiratisation Monitor appointments for leadership positions in vital companies in the private sector.

In detail, a government report issued by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, affiliated to the Ministry of Education, confirmed that the institution is committed to implementing the legislation approved in the federal government regarding the regulation of granting health insurance to its employees, stressing that “the institution does not have different or special systems in this regard.” .

The report, which was submitted by the Ministry to the Council in response to a parliamentary question directed by a member of the Council, Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi, to the Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila bint Salem Al-Muhairi, about “health insurance for new teachers”, stated that the citizen employees working for the Ministry of Education, or The Emirates Foundation for School Education, whether in the administrative or educational staff, like other national employees working in the federal government to whom the schedule of grades and the salary of the federal general staff is applied, do not enjoy benefits other than what is federally approved for them.

The report, in which the council member requested the presence of the minister during the session scheduled for today, to discuss more matters, indicated that non-national employees who enjoy health insurance benefits with the ministry or institution are classified into two categories, the first who are contracted according to the approved employment contract forms attached to the regulation The executive branch of the human resources law in the federal government, which supports granting them health insurance, and this type of contract is for a distinguished category with rare specializations in order to attract them to work for the ministry or institution, such as the employment contract form (A) for non-nationals, pointing out that the majority of non-citizen employees They are assigned on Employment Contract Form B under which the employee is not granted any additional benefits, including health insurance.

The report said: “There is a category of non-citizen employees or teachers working in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The institution is obligated, as an exception, to grant them health insurance even if their employment contracts do not provide for this, in application of the local legislation in force in the two emirates (Abu Dhabi Health Insurance Law No. 23 of 2005, and Law No. 23 of 2005). Dubai Health Insurance No. 11 of 2013), which provides for the obligation to provide health insurance to all citizens and residents in the two emirates. In order to avoid any legal violations, the Ministry and the Corporation provide health insurance for its non-national employees working in these two emirates, in line with these legislations.

He added: “As for the national employees, they receive free health care from the facilities of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and from the local health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to that – by discussing this challenge previously with those concerned in the federal government – it was reported that the Council of Ministers In his decision No. (1 / 9 T) for the year 2016, he assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to propose insurance solutions and benefits, in accordance with the best practices and available insurance offers, to be applied to federal government employees,” stressing that work is still ongoing in this regard.

On the other hand, Federal National Council member Obaid Khalfan Al-Ghoul Al-Salami is asking a parliamentary question today to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman bin Abdulmanan Al-Awar about “localizing the position of CEO in vital companies in the private sector,” stressing that the localization of leadership positions in Vital companies and institutions in the private sector have become inevitable and inevitable, as it is in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership to activate the role of the private sector, in addition to the role of the citizen official in ensuring the progress in implementing government initiatives aimed at providing 75,000 job opportunities for citizens in the next five years at a rate 15,000 jobs annually.

Al-Salami told Al-Emarat Al-Youm: “After 50 years of the establishment of the state, in which many local and foreign achievements have been achieved, is it possible that a citizen is unable to carry out the duties of the CEO position in our vital companies in the private sector, if the excuse is that there are no citizens? Competent to fill this position, as there is a defect in these institutions or companies in qualifying the leaders of the second and third ranks to occupy senior positions, but if the leaders are present, qualified and trained, is there a problem of mistrust in these citizen leaders?

He added that “many of the vital sectors that have flourished recently and proved their worth at the national level are led by young citizens, males and females, and we must not lose sight of the fact that these companies that prefer to appoint foreigners to leadership positions in their headquarters in the country, are the same companies that have Dozens of international offices that are managed outside the country by their employees from the UAE.”

Al-Salami confirmed that he will propose to the minister the localization of the position of the Executive Director in the vital companies in the private sector, by obligating the vital companies in the private sector to develop specialized programs to qualify national leaders to occupy senior positions in these companies, and activate the oversight role of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation by monitoring appointments in Senior positions in these companies, in addition to developing a gradual and deliberate time plan to localize vital and leadership jobs in vital companies, and issuing an annual list of the best private sector companies and institutions in localizing leadership positions.



