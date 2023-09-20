Only two players, whose names were not immediately revealed, chose to leave the team’s training camp after receiving guarantees from the government that they would not be punished, with the rest continuing after receiving promises to consider a number of their demands for reform.

The players headed to the camp on Tuesday after the new coach, Montse Toomey, was chosen against their will on Monday, in the latest development in the crisis that has swept Spanish football after former federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Gini Hermoso during an awards ceremony after her victory. Spain won the Women’s World Cup title in Australia last month.

Details of the changes that were agreed upon were not announced after the meetings, which lasted for hours and witnessed the participation of sports leaders in the government, female players, Tommy, and federation officials.

The meetings ended at 5 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Victor Francos, Spain’s sports minister and head of the Supreme Sports Council, said the “friendly meetings” led to the creation of a committee that includes the players, the federation and the government.

He added that the agreements should promote progress on policies related to gender equality and equal pay, as well as structural changes in women’s football. However, it is not clear whether the negotiations will result in dismissals in the federation.