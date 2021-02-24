The activities of the “Fifty-Year Retreat”, which started the day before yesterday, with the aim of shaping future directions and determining the development priorities of the country for the next fifty years, witnessed the holding of a number of interactive sessions, discussion sessions and brainstorming sessions, in which agents of ministries, general directors and officials in government agencies, federal and local. .

The specialized government working groups continued their meetings within 10 discussion sessions, on the second day of the activities of the Fifty-Year Retreat, which concluded yesterday, to discuss ways to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE globally in vital sectors, and mechanisms to ensure the translation of the priorities of the fiftieth year agenda in various fields, social, economic, developmental, cultural and scientific. Technological, informational, and others.

The government teams developed a set of main ideas that were distributed among the national priorities that the working groups discussed on the first day, to be adopted within the strategic plans aimed at enhancing the country’s competitiveness during the coming period, in a way that translates its directions to achieve global leadership in all fields.

The meeting of government officials developed a number of ideas and major future directions to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, and to establish a future economic model based on knowledge and innovation, which constitutes an incubator and stimulating environment for entrepreneurship, and a point of attraction for global investments in various fields of economic activity.

Participants in the discussion sessions of the Emirati government task force groups also designed developmental ideas for the centenary community, entrenching the system of civilized values ​​in the country, enhancing national cohesion, and a sense of national identity.

They set a vision to develop the future skills of youth and future generations, and to advance the scientific research sector. They also provided an innovative vision for the next generation of government work.

The UAE Competitiveness Groups developed, within their discussion sessions, ideas to improve infrastructure competitiveness, environmental sustainability and food security, enhance the country’s leadership in the fields of security and justice, and establish an advanced media that succeeds in conveying the UAE’s story and enhancing its global reputation.

It is worth noting that the holding of the fiftieth retreat, in conjunction with the UAE’s preparations to celebrate its golden jubilee, reflects the trend towards developing the development model by mobilizing efforts, resources and capabilities in various bodies and sectors, to design new systems and action plans.

Discussing initiatives that meet the country’s aspirations for the future and anticipate the challenges of vital sectors.

