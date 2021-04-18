Within the framework of the fifteenth annual Autism Awareness Campaign launched by the Dubai Autism Center under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on April 2, a group of government and private institutions participated in the campaign by presenting their awareness materials to more From 5300 display screens in different areas of Dubai, including metro and bus stations of the Roads and Transport Authority, gas stations, malls, on main roads and in vital fields, and to harness their digital panels, whether internal or external, to educate community members about the importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into the society.

On participation in the campaign, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, said: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council for his generous patronage of the Dubai Autism Center in launching this awareness campaign on autism. At ENOC, we are honored to support this distinguished initiative by delivering awareness messages through the digital signage distributed throughout our network of stations, thus contributing to enabling the public to better understand autism. Building a happier and more inclusive society. “

Rawdat Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The authority is keen to support humanitarian initiatives and strengthen the bonds of compassion among all members of society, in cooperation with its strategic partners. The slogan “Accept me as I am,” the conduct of government and private agencies on the path of the United Arab Emirates, which is at the forefront of the humanitarian scene regionally and internationally.

Al Mehrezi indicated that the Roads and Transport Authority is proud of its role in the success of the initiative, by spreading awareness messages for the campaign on the smart screens distributed in its various facilities and means of transportation, as well as the internal screens of the Authority’s building, in addition to lighting the Tolerance Bridge, the Dubai Water Canal waterfall and the two pedestrian bridges on Al Wasl Road. The Safa Park is in blue, in solidarity with the awareness campaign.

Commenting on the campaign goals, Manoj Matthew, Regional President of ZE Enterprises in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, said: “ZE Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with the Dubai Autism Center for more than 10 years to support efforts to raise awareness about autism and help in Highlighting the importance of empowerment and building a cohesive society. We must celebrate the achievements of those people who suffer from autism and overcome its various challenges every day, it is our duty as a society to all stand with this segment. Our goal in harnessing the impact of television on society is to spread more awareness about autism In cooperation with the Dubai Autism Center, we hope that we can all raise awareness and enhance the participation of people with autism in the community.

In support of the campaign, Hypermedia, the leading digital advertising company in the region, is contributing to display the awareness campaign ads on its digital screens installed in Mall of the Emirates, Wafi Mall, Burjuman, Reef Mall, City Center Deira, City Center Mirdif, City Center Al Shindagha and City. Sharjah Center, City Center Ajman, City Center Fujairah, and in each of Khalidiya Mall, Mushrif Mall, and Gate Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Commenting on this, Habib Wehbe, CEO and Chairman of Hypermedia Digital Advertising Company, said: “We are happy to cooperate with the Dubai Autism Center in spreading awareness among community members as part of our commitment to shared social responsibility, and we hope that our efforts will contribute to improving the services provided to children with autism. To empower them, contain them and integrate them into society as an integral part of it. “

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its Board of Directors, Mohammed Al-Emadi, said: “We value the efforts of our partners in excellence and we commend the solidarity of society and its interaction with the campaign through the use of innovative means to increase community awareness of the needs of people with autism and their families in line with the national policy to empower people of determination, which aims to To create an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for all groups of people of determination alike. “

Al-Emadi also praised the decision of the Council of Ministers in its last meeting related to the adoption of the national policy for people with autism, stressing that this decision is nothing but an embodiment of the great interest paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the category People with autism disorder, and the culmination of concerted efforts in support of the fifteenth annual awareness campaign, which was launched earlier this month under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Al-Emadi appreciated government efforts in laying the necessary foundations aimed at creating an inclusive society free of barriers. It guarantees empowerment and a decent life for all groups of people of determination alike.

A favorable environment

This year’s campaign aimed to highlight the importance of accepting individuals with autism and providing an appropriate environment for their needs, as there are still more efforts that must be made to reach levels parallel to the inclusion and integration of other groups of people of determination.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Autism Center is a non-profit institution that was established by decree of the ruler of Dubai in 2001 with the aim of providing specialized services to care for children with autism and provide support to their families and their caregivers, and the center’s financial resources consist of subsidies, grants, donations and any charitable endowment placed on the center.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Center moved to its new headquarters located on an area of ​​about 90,000 square feet with a building area of ​​166,000 square feet in Al Garhoud, thus increasing its capacity from 54 children to 180 children who are received in facilities that have been integrated and equipped in an integrated manner to suit Their needs, as it contains 34 classrooms, 22 clinics for movement therapy, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, three rooms for sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest international specialized standards to provide an appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Autism is one of the most common developmental disorders and appears specifically during the first three years of life and accompanies the sufferer throughout his life stages. Autism affects the individual’s communicative and social abilities, which leads to his isolation from those around him. The rapid growth of this disorder is remarkable, as all studies estimate the proportion of people with it, depending on the statistics of the Center for Disease Control in the United States of America, with one infection for every 54 cases, and it is noted that the prevalence is close in most countries of the world.





