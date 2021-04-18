Within the framework of the 15th annual autism awareness campaign launched by the Dubai Autism Center, under the slogan «Accept me as I am» under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, a group of governmental and private institutions participated, by presenting their awareness materials to More than 5,300 display screens in different areas of Dubai, including metro stations, RTA buses, petrol stations, malls, on main roads, and in vital fields, and to harness their digital panels, whether they are internal or external, to educate community members. The importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into society.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his generous patronage of the Dubai Autism Center in launching the awareness campaign on autism,” said Saif Hamid Al Falasi, CEO of the ENOC Group. We are honored at (ENOC) to support the initiative, by conveying awareness messages through the digital signage distributed throughout our network of stations, to contribute to enabling the public to better understand autism. ”

Rawdat Al Mehrezi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The authority is keen to support humanitarian initiatives and strengthen the bonds of compassion among community members, in cooperation with its strategic partners. The concerted efforts within the fifteenth annual campaign to raise awareness of autism under the slogan (Accept me as I am) confirms the government and private agencies’ conduct of the UAE, which is at the forefront of the humanitarian scene regionally and internationally.

Al Mehrezi indicated that the Roads and Transport Authority is proud of its role in the success of the initiative, by spreading awareness messages for the campaign on the smart screens distributed in its various facilities and means of transportation, as well as the internal screens of the authority’s building, in addition to lighting the Tolerance Bridge, the Dubai Water Canal waterfall and the two pedestrian bridges on Al Wasl Road. The Safa Park is in blue, in solidarity with the awareness campaign.

Manoj Matthew, Regional President of ZE Enterprises in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey, said: “We must celebrate the achievements of people who suffer from autism and overcome its challenges. Our goal in harnessing the influence of television on society is to spread more awareness in cooperation with the Dubai Autism Center. ».

Hypermedia, a leading digital advertising company, is displaying campaign ads on its installed screens in: Mall of the Emirates, Wafi Mall, Burjuman, Reef Mall, City Center Deira, City Center Mirdif, City Center Shindagha, City Center Sharjah and City Ajman Center, City Center Fujairah, Khalidiya Mall, Mushrif Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah.

Habib Wehbe, CEO and Chairman of Hypermedia Digital Advertising Company, said: “We are happy to cooperate with the Dubai Autism Center in spreading awareness among community members as part of our commitment to shared social responsibility. We hope that our efforts will contribute to improving the services provided to children with autism, to empower and contain them. And integrating them into society is an integral part of it. ”

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, a member of its Board of Directors, Mohammed Al-Emadi, said: “We value the efforts of our partners in excellence, and we commend the solidarity of the community and its interaction with the campaign, by using innovative means to increase community awareness of the needs of people with autism and their families, in line with the national policy to empower people of determination. , Which aims to create an inclusive society free of barriers that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for all groups of people of determination.

Al-Emadi praised the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the adoption of the national policy for people with autism, stressing that the decision reflects the great interest that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attaches to people with autism, and is the culmination of the concerted efforts in support of the 15th annual campaign. To raise awareness of autism, appreciating the government’s efforts in laying the foundations aimed at creating an inclusive society free of barriers, that guarantees empowerment and a decent life for people of determination.

A favorable environment

The autism awareness campaign this year aims to highlight the importance of accepting individuals with autism and providing an appropriate environment for their needs, as there are still more efforts that must be made to reach levels parallel to the inclusion and integration of other groups of people of determination.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of accepting, empowering and integrating autistic people into society.





