Throughout the country, authorities and institutions from the public and private sectors have followed the mission of the “probe of hope” with all its challenges, moment by moment, to intensify their moral support for the mission of the “probe”, especially in the last critical hours that preceded its successful entry into the orbit of the capture around Mars.

The forms of support for the entities, institutions and companies supporting the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, which numbered more than 200 entities and institutions, varied to include launching awareness campaigns and introducing the “Hope Probe”, its goals and mission, and the Emirati cadres that worked to develop it.

Major institutions and companies have also adopted the slogan “Mission Successfully Completed”, which was used by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as an expression of the accomplishment of the “Hope Probe” mission.

Institutions and agencies from various parts of the Emirates have supported the “Hope Probe” project by placing its logo, tags and content links on its pages on social media platforms. It has also developed, within the internal, external and institutional communication programs they implement, an integrated package of introductory materials for the mission of “The Hope Probe” .

Many buildings and facilities belonging to those agencies, institutions and private sector companies within the country were covered in red, the color of Mars, as an expression of pride in this scientific and multi-purpose mission, expressing a common sense of solidarity on the part of the public and private sectors in the country.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Al-Marri, said that the participation of various institutions in supporting the mission of the “Hope Probe” came to confirm the level of full popular and institutional solidarity with the UAE project to explore Mars, where the hearts and minds of all were gathered on the hope for the arrival of Arabs to Mars.

In turn, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, confirmed that the success of the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to its orbit around Mars confirms that “the impossible” is not mentioned in the dictionary of the sons of Zayed, who are determined to fulfill the dream of their father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Government Information Office, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, said: “Zayed’s dream was fulfilled by the Emirates Project to explore Mars (the Hope Probe) by the arrival of the first Emirati probe that was accomplished by the efforts of the Emirati forces and minds of exceptional Emirati scientists, engineers and creative specialists, who succeeded in reaching the orbit of Mars and flying with hopes And the aspirations and aspirations of the younger generations for the next 50 years. ”

In turn, the Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Heba Fatani, said: “The historic achievement of (the Hope Probe) arriving on Mars is the fruit of a forward-looking vision of a leadership that has undertaken the task of investing in its young human resources, as it is the basis for achieving sustainable development.”

The Director General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in Dubai, Hilal Al-Marri, affirmed that the keenness of various tourism and commercial establishments in the Emirates to show their support for the mission of the “Hope Probe”, especially when it successfully entered the orbit of the capture around Mars from the first time, was a clear indication of the volume of follow-up and interaction that took place. Project achieved.





