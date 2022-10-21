Representatives of government and private agencies participating in the National Employment Exhibition 2022, which concluded its work at the “Sharjah Expo”, the day before yesterday, stated that they aim to raise the percentage of Emiratisation within their institutions by offering many jobs in different specializations, for those with higher and medium qualifications.

The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah confirmed that it aims to raise Emiratisation rates within government agencies in the emirate during the coming period, noting that its platform includes 10 government departments, and aims to empower national cadres and enhance their participation in the labor market. Registration work in the qualifying programs offered by the department within its series of programs that it offers monthly to job seekers registered in its database, which serve their development, and give them many professional skills, knowledge and experience.

Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Head of the Department of Human Resources, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, said that the exhibition is an opportunity to attract and attract national cadres to enter the career field and reach the stage of empowerment in support of the development wheel, and to enhance the position of human capital as an active element and a cornerstone of building an integrated national edifice. Explaining the role of the platform as a link between the government and private sectors requesting work, and the youth aspiring to work, gain experience and knowledge, and take advantage of the development and qualification opportunities for which registration is available during the days of the exhibition.

HSBC’s Head of Emiratisation, Amira Anwar, said that the bank is contributing to the Emiratisation agenda, in cooperation with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which aims to raise the Emiratisation rate to 10% in the private sector. She explained to “Emirates Today” that the bank has employed 60 graduates of young citizens this year, and is working to attract national cadres.

The director of human resources at Al-Batha Group, Rudiger Heim, stressed that the group does not have specific limits on raising the percentage of Emiratisation, and seeks to expand the base of Emiratisation, especially since it has many businesses in the Gulf countries, so it offered through the exhibition 70 jobs for citizens of various disciplines. And 50 more jobs will be offered for fresh graduates at the beginning of next year. Ali Salem Al Muhairi, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition in the Bee’ah Group, revealed that the group has reached an 80% localization rate in administrative jobs, and aspires to reach 100%, stressing that the group has started working on projects outside the country, including “Sharm El-Sheikh” in Egypt. , for its desire to promote the idea of ​​directing young citizens to work outside the country under its umbrella. The Director of Human Resources Department at the University of Sharjah, Sheikha Al-Naqbi, revealed that the university aims to reach the Emiratisation rate of 60% in specialized and supervisory administrative positions, noting that about 30 graduates were appointed on the sidelines of the last participation in the exhibition in 2020.

In turn, the head of the Human Resources Department at Sharjah Islamic Bank, Ahmed Al-Mazloum, confirmed that Emiratisation is a priority for the bank, pointing out that the bank has identified two tracks, the first of which is through two programs; The “Success Journey” program, which aims to raise the Emiratisation rate, allowing any graduate to put him on the right career path through training and qualification, and the second program (spark) provides workshops for citizens, and allows them to meet with leaders in the field, to benefit from their expertise and experience.

He stated that the second track is the leadership jobs track, targeting the pioneers of recent graduates with a high diploma or above, provided that they are distinguished at the university, and range between two and three years, so that the program ends with a job for the applicant. The Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Human Resources, Emiratisation and Government Relations at Citibank, Ali Hamdan Sajwani, stated that the bank has been present in 90 countries, and has been in the UAE for 55 years, pointing out that it started the process of Emiratisation 50 years ago, and contributed to the graduation of The largest national managers in the country’s banking sector. He added: “Every year, we attract a large number of citizens, and qualify them to assume leadership positions. Through the exhibition, we offered 30 jobs in various banking disciplines, and developed an action plan to reach the Emiratisation rate to 45% by the end of 2026.” The Head of Human Resources at Emirates Islamic Bank, Head of Emiratisation at the NBD Group, Fouad Shaiban, stated that the group is committed to the target set by the Central Bank regarding increasing the Emiratisation rate, stressing that among the goals is the appointment of citizens in vital jobs in the bank.

Governmental and private agencies offer many jobs in different specializations for those with higher and intermediate qualifications.