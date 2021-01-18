The Labor Appreciation Award announced the introduction of a wide range of new incentives and facilities for the award, which is held every two years under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, with the participation of some bodies and departments of the Dubai government, with the aim of supporting excellence And leadership in the work sector, and motivating companies with a large number of workers, engineers and workers of all categories, to compete positively between them and to stand on the platform to honor the distinguished in the award.

This came during a press conference held today at the “Dubai Media Corporation” as the strategic media sponsor of the award, in the presence of the Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Chairman of the Labor Appreciation Award, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla Dr. Yousef Al-Akraf, Executive Vice President for Business and Human Resources Support at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Assistant Director General for Communication and Society Sector in Dubai Municipality Mohammed Al Mutaiwi, Assistant Director General for Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, and representatives of the authorities The award sponsor is in the two categories of platinum and gold sponsor, Thani Al Zafin, General Manager and Board Member of the Emirates Group of Companies, Walid Al Jaziri, Director of International Affairs at flydubai, and Hali Nia, chief goal achievement officer at NIA.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Chairman of the Workers’ Appreciation Award, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surur, expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the sponsor of the award, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, For his generous care and unlimited support for the award, which has become a qualitative addition to the system of excellence in the Dubai government. Major General Bin Surour also expressed his deep appreciation to the four government agencies involved in providing labor incentives, stressing that the incentives and benefits offered would enhance the culture of excellence and leadership in Dubai and push forward towards achieving the award’s objectives that center around building the best relationships between workers and companies and ensuring the rights and duties of both parties. Towards each other.

The president of the award added: This initiative will contribute to increasing the turnout of the target companies to participate in the award and motivate workers of all categories to give more to reach the honoring platform.

Excellence cards and discounts

The head of the “Appreciation” award, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, also revealed during the press conference that the award administration provided additional incentives on its part by issuing a “gold identification card”, which will be awarded to companies and workers who win prizes between 4-5 stars, in order to facilitate the process of obtaining them. The prescribed government incentives, in addition to another card for distinguished workers, which qualifies them to obtain special discounts in some commercial centers and markets close to their workers’ housing.

Road and Transport Authority incentives

Regarding the incentives provided by the Roads and Transport Authority for the “Appreciation Award” for workers, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, a member of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority, expressed his happiness with the Authority’s participation from among the government agencies that support the award, stressing that it is documenting the relationship between the government sector and the owners of companies. And workers, which in turn reinforces Dubai’s position as the best global city to live and work.

Al Mulla said: “The signing of the cooperation agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and the Appreciation Award, to announce the Authority’s incentives for the corporate and labor sector, confirms the importance of strengthening cooperation with the private sector that positively affects the economy of Dubai and the UAE in general.”

Al Mulla added: “Since its establishment, the Roads and Transport Authority has been keen to strengthen partnership relations with private sector institutions and companies, as a major partner in achieving the authority’s vision, and to support its efforts in developing the infrastructure for roads and transport. From this standpoint, the RTA provides a package of incentives that support companies and distinguished workers to contribute. In achieving the authority’s goal of making people happy, including the workers. Pointing out that the authority will announce during the coming period an integrated plan to introduce the incentives provided by it in cooperation with the Appreciation Award Office and other participating government agencies, with the aim of reaching the largest possible segment of distinguished workers as well as companies wishing to benefit from the incentives provided by the authority.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority incentives

On the incentives provided by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dr. Yousef Al-Akraf, Executive Vice President for Business and Human Resources Support at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said during the press conference: “The award is a direct confirmation of Dubai’s leadership in the field of concern for workers’ rights, and motivating institutions and companies to provide more. Of sponsorship for this important group that contributes to Dubai’s development renaissance. “

He added, in addition to the financial support for the award, the authority approved a set of incentives for the winning companies, including discounts on tender documents fees for medium and small projects and the supply of equipment, tools and devices, in addition to training 50 people annually, access to the training room in the DEWA Academy building, and the organization of visits To the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex and the Innovation Center in the complex, and other incentives aimed at encouraging companies to excel in caring for the category of workers.

A societal responsibility

In turn, Mohammed Al-Mutaiwee, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Society Sector at Dubai Municipality, said during his participation in the press conference: We seek attention to the category of workers in a way that reflects our social responsibility, and Dubai Municipality is keen to provide support, attention and care to the category of workers, by raising the level of awareness of the importance of The role that this important group plays in society, developing a sense of connection between the worker and his management, and giving him an impetus for more giving and a feeling of appreciation for his effort.

Al-Mutaiwee added, “Taqdeer” award is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021, which is keen to promote a cohesive and cohesive society, which adopts human values ​​based on tolerance and principles of coexistence, and gives its members a sense of fairness and equality in dealing, and building constructive working relationships that take into account rights.

Granting outstanding companies a 5-year residency

Regarding the incentives of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Brigadier General Khalaf Al-Ghaith, Assistant Director-General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, affirmed that the package of incentives provided by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs includes many facilities that will enhance the process of excellence And innovation of the award-winning companies.

Al-Ghaith said: Based on the keenness of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai to continue its work and ensure the alignment of its strategic objectives with government directions and its ambitious vision for Dubai to be the preferred city in the world to live and work in line with the Dubai Plan 2021, the administration decided to be a part and strategic partner for the award of appreciation, from By granting the target groups a package of incentives and facilities that provide them with the best conditions for working and living and facilitating the exercise of their work according to standards and principles that improve the quality of life of their employees, achieve happiness for them and preserve their full rights, in addition to motivating them and introducing them to their duties towards the companies in which they work. Pointing out that the incentive package includes providing facilities related to the issue of visas, and providing “express service” to the target groups when reviewing service delivery centers and model commanders centers. Service managers from Dubai residency employees will also be appointed to serve these companies and facilitate procedures for obtaining the required service, in addition to granting Executives of distinguished companies residency for a period of 5 years, according to the conditions and procedures followed by the Council of Ministers, in addition to providing a discount card “happiness” to the workers of distinguished companies and their families.

Joint bilateral relations

On his part, Director General of the Emirates Group of Companies Thani Al Zafin said, “The Taqdeer Award since its inception in 2016 has played an important role in establishing excellent working relationships between the worker and his company in a way that serves the interests of both parties and preserves their rights and duties towards the other party through its pioneering standards. Based on the best practices adopted in the UAE and relevant international organizations.

In turn, Hali Niya, Chief Goal Achievement Officer at NIA Ltd. and platinum sponsor of the award, said: “The award has been established to recognize world-class standards through an innovative reward system that recognizes excellence in worker welfare practices and we consider it a wonderful initiative that will contribute to building strong and constructive relationships for all parties.

On his part, Walid Al Jaziri, Director of International Affairs at flydubai, affirmed, “flydubai is keen to support all efforts and initiatives that will enhance Dubai’s position as a suitable environment for living and business, stressing that flydubai provides travel tickets to award winners, based on our social responsibility that reflects Our strategy is to facilitate the flow of tourism and business to Dubai.

Distinctive incentives and discounts

According to the memorandums of understanding signed by the award management with the four government agencies in Dubai, a wide range of incentives will be provided that will be offered only to outstanding companies and workers who win the award categories from 4 to 5 stars according to the terms and conditions in force. The list of incentives granted to award winners includes 35 incentives, most notably grants. A reduction of (25 – 50%) on the tender documents fees submitted to some of these bodies, and the granting of additional points (within the engineering excellence initiative) in the technical evaluation process for contractors and consultants of projects for Dubai Municipality within specific criteria for the winning companies by the Building Permits Department and exempting companies from the fee Renewal of the professional competency certificate for each engineer “for a period of one year, renewable according to the results of the application of the decision. Incentives also include granting distinguished companies, membership of the Dubai Center for Innovation and Creativity to benefit from all available services related to creativity and innovation and to provide special facilities for registering the intellectual property of distinguished companies.” Without costs or fees, granting free virtual training courses at Dewa Academy, granting a free Nol card to workers and allowing companies The winner of advertising and marketing for her services and products by placing a display board in a metro station. Companies and workers who win excellence awards from (categories 4 to 5 stars) in the fourth session of the award for the year 2020 can review the four government agencies for details of incentives and how to obtain them according to the terms and conditions in force, after announcing the names of the winners during the special honor ceremony that they will hold The award will be held on February 8th. The award is supported by the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Wasl Asset Management Group and Dubai TV as strategic partners, in addition to Nia as a platinum sponsor, flydubai and EmiratesTech, Emirates NBD, ENOC and Al-Fardan Exchange are in the Gold and Silver sponsor category.





