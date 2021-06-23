SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Faced with a water crisis, the government is working to eliminate risks to the energy supply in 2022, and the actions include measures that do not burden the consumer, said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, on Wednesday -fair.

According to him, the goal is for Brazil to have better operating conditions for the electric system at the end of the year.

The movement seeks to ensure that the country does not have a red tariff flag in 2022 – currently in force, which raises consumer costs.

In a hearing at a committee of the Chamber, Albuquerque also reiterated that the government does not work with a hypothesis of compulsory energy rationing.

Asked about the statement by the director general of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), André Pepitone, that the amount charged under the level 2 tariff flag will rise to reflect the higher cost of thermoelectric generation, the minister avoided talking, adding that this it is an attribution of the municipality.

Albuquerque also said that an eventual adjustment in the tariff flag should be deliberated by the regulatory agency by the beginning of next week.

He also commented that the Brazilian government is working “firmly” for the Angra 3 nuclear power plant to start operating in 2026, reaffirming previous projections.

(By Roberto Machel)

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach