Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/10/2023 – 12:38

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, said this Tuesday, the 17th, that the government will try to calibrate the e-commerce import tax rate later this year. “We will be able to calibrate an e-commerce rate that gives equality to national retail. Our concern is with national retail and, mainly, with employment in the sector”, he stated, upon arriving in the morning at a Zetta event on the future of payment methods. “I have been telling retailers that it is not possible to reach a solution in the short term without having the numbers in hand to make a correct decision”, he added.

Durigan reaffirmed that the work has not been easy, as it requires logistical adaptation from the Federal Revenue Service and other regulatory bodies.

“We have a rule in Brazil in the 1990s that defined 60% import tax, but no one ever paid anything. It’s a challenging solution that the government is facing head-on. All the big e-commerce companies joined the program and are giving us the information”, added the executive secretary.