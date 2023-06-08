Minister Jorge Messias represented President Lula at an evangelical event in São Paulo

The Advocate General of the Union, Jorge Messias, said this Thursday (June 8, 2023) that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) works “for peace”. He gave the statement during the evangelical event March for Jesus , in the center of São Paulo. “I came here to tell you, at the request of the president, that in Brasilia there are men and women who live for the kingdom [de Deus]”, he said. “I came to tell you that our people want peace and that we are going to work for peace. This is the message the president asked me to bring”, he declared. Lula was invited to the March, but refused and decided to send 2 representatives: Jorge Messias and federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT -RJ), member of the evangelical bench in Congress. At the event, after Messiah’s speech, pastors led a brief prayer for the Brazilian political class.