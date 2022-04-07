The good judge for his house begins, goes the saying, and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya led, together with a long-standing comrade in struggle such as the head of the Secretariat for Women, María Teresa Guerra Ochoa, the start of the campaign Stop Harassment and Sexual Harassment, in the corridors and offices of the Government Palace, with the participation of the Workers’ Union led by Teresa de Jesús Ochoa Pérez.

The presence at the act of the governor, as the first public figure in the state, endorses that “in Sinaloa there is a serious commitment to combat violence against women, and that there is zero tolerance for harassment and sexual harassment,” Dr. Guerra stressed. .

The campaign began with the placement of mailboxes for receiving complaints/anonymous denunciations in both public and private spaces.

The next step will be the placement of mailboxes in the State Services Unit, which concentrates more than five thousand unionized working women, who are the main victims of this crime, said Tere Guerra.

In addition to this unprecedented campaign so that harassed women can denounce without fear, from the shelter of anonymity, the most relevant part of the act was the presence of many of the most relevant female figures of the current administration, in an affirmative action of synergy: the president of the DIF System, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz; the Undersecretary for Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence, Conzuelo Gutiérrez Gutiérrez; the general coordinator of Social Communication of the State Government, Adriana Ochoa del Toro; the coordinator of the Justice Center for Women, Eglé Margarita Hernández Grijalva, and activists such as Rosa Elvira Jacobo and Mariel Dayana Vega Yee. Congratulations.

THE PRINCE AND THE SUBORDINATES. Subject to the fact that Dr. Guadalupe Robles publishes a compilation book of his columns in EL DEBATE, which will be glorious, politicians would do well to collect these articles, bind them or digitize them and review them frequently, preferably daily, at least while remain in public office.

In his Polyarchy column yesterday (one of the best we’ve ever read and if you know her you’ll know that this is not, by any means, an exaggeration), Robles lists the “Seven classic mistakes of the politician.”

The first is devastating, “Believe everything at first”, and exposes the risk that a leader incurs when listening to siren songs that sooner or later will lead to disaster.

For those who drop the sack, as are the remaining six. We quote the latter verbatim as an invitation so that anyone who has not consulted yesterday’s “Polyarchy” does so without fail.

“7. Minimize your collaborators. Take care of your army. Be fair with your collaborators. Do not display them in public, because they will never forgive you. By offending them, you offend their families as well. And to his friends. Do not abuse your power, or stain the honor of people. Giving a job to your collaborators does not make you its owner.

Personally, the seven statements led us on a journey in which we saw parade any number of figures who embodied power in its maximum expression and, for not knowing how to handle it, today they are forgotten.

One is still here, because it is a condition of journalism, to stay. In whatever space, but being what we are, reporters at the end of the day, forever & ever.

Dr. Robles’ article reconciles us with our profession. It never ceases to be fun to witness, in our case for more than four decades, the trial of history.