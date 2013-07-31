Highlights: Ramvir Sharma, one of the arrested people, has become a police witness

Ramveer Sharma was given a supari of Rs 60 lakh for the murder of Jaya Bhagat and Asha.

Ramveer Sharma has applied to become approver, hearing on this matter will be held on January 11

Mumbai

Bandra Crime Branch arrested five people, one of them Ramveer Sharma, last week in an attempt to murder Matka Queen Jaya Bhagat and her sister Asha. Ramveer Sharma has now become the witness of the police in this case. It is alleged that he was given a contract for Rs 60 lakh from Manchester for killing both sisters. Sharma has filed a petition in the court to become approver, which will be heard on January 11.

Senior Inspector Nandkumar Gopale along with Ramveer Sharma arrested Mohammad Ansari, Mohammad Anwar Tailor, Maqsood Qureshi and Vinod Bhagat. All were sent to judicial custody on Friday. Vinod Bhagat is the real brother of Suresh Bhagat, who had the same wife Jaya Bhagat Convict in the 2008 murder in Alibag, whose Vinod Bhagat is now accused in the attempted murder. Jaya Bhagat was also accused along with several other convicts in the 2008 Suresh Bhagat murder case. Some of them are in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Matka King murder case: life imprisonment for six including wife, son

‘… there is danger of life’

Jaya Bhagat was released on bail nearly two years ago. On Friday, when the court ordered Vinod Bhagat to be sent to jail along with four of his associates, Vinod Bhagat requested the magistrate to send him to any jail but not to Taloja as he was in danger of his own life there. is.

Crime branch busted

In 2012, there was a shootout on a man associated with the business of Matka in Ahmedabad. In that case, along with Vinod Bhagat, he was also arrested along with Ramvir Sharma, who applied to become approver on Friday. An accused named Bashir Begani was also arrested in that case, who shifted to Manchester after getting bail in the Ahmedabad case. So the three 8-9 years old knew each other because of that case. It is because of the same old relationship that Vinod Bhagat got Joshi from Ramveer Sharma through Bashir Begani and got a contract for Rs 60 lakh for killing his sister Asha. It is alleged that Ramveer Sharma then produced three shooters from Bijnor city in UP. The Mumbai Crime Branch busted the conspiracy before the shooter could execute the murder of both sisters.

