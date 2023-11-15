Measure was agreed with senators; project will be voted on next week in the Economic Affairs Committee and in the plenary

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) removed the constitutional urgency of the project on the taxation of sports betting, which is under analysis in the Senate. The measure was agreed with Planalto by Government leaders in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), and in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA).

The proposal (PL 3,626/2023) will be voted on on Tuesday (Nov 21) in the Economic Affairs Committee and in the plenary. The date was confirmed by the President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). As it was being processed urgently, the text was blocking the voting agenda.

For this reason, government leaders asked the Planalto to withdraw the regime to allow the votes to take place. In the plenary, Pacheco praised the “sensitivity” of the government to respond to the request that enabled, among other projects, the approval on Tuesday (Nov 14) of the extension of the deadline for the use of resources from the cultural sector of the Paulo Gustavo Law.

“I congratulate the Executive Branch, in the person of President Lula, and our leaders for having the sensitivity to withdraw this constitutional urgency, obviously with the commitment of this Presidency to submit for consideration on Tuesday of next week”, said Pacheco in the plenary on Tuesday (14.nov).

The proposal that regulates betting taxation is one of the government’s priorities to increase revenue next year. The economic team’s estimate is to raise R$1.6 billion to R$5 billion in 2024 with the taxation of betting companies. The project was already approved in the Chamber in September.

In the Senate, the proposal was approved by the Sports Committee on November 8 in the form of the senator’s report Romário (PL-RJ). He maintained the 18% rate on the companies’ gross revenue obtained from games (subtracting the prizes paid to bettors). The rapporteur changed, however, the allocation of resources collected from taxation to include the Ministry of Health and civil society entities.

In the Economic Affairs Committee, the text’s rapporteur is Senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA). Once approved by the board, the proposal will go to the plenary, where the rapporteur must be the senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO). He must bring together in his opinion the suggestions approved by the two commissions. If approved with changes by the senators, the text will return to the Chamber for analysis.