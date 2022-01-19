The government had to back off from the proposed changes that could disrupt the Young Apprentice in order to keep union centrals and employers’ associations in the working group that discusses the program’s restructuring. After meeting all day, the group released a note this Tuesday, 18, in which it says there is cohesion to carry out the reformulation, but with “the non-negotiable presence of the apprentice at school”.

like the Estadão anticipated, the government’s proposal was to relax even the rule that obliges young people to be enrolled in school. Soon after, the Company-School Integration Center (Ciee) stated on its social networks that “the Young Apprentice Program is at risk throughout Brazil” and launched the campaign #NenhumAprendizaMenos. This Tuesday, the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, released a video in which he denies that there will be untying.

According to Valclecia Trindade, a representative of Força Sindical in the working group, the government proposal also foresees a reduction in the amount of quotas for hiring young apprentices and it is not clear how the issue of learning will be, which may even be at a distance. “We’re going to hit it really hard,” said Valclecia. “You cannot think that we are in this working group just to approve something that is already ready from top to bottom.” Today, the quota for vacancies is at least 5% and at most 15% of the staff.

In the opinion of the representative of Força Sindical, it seems that there is a “danger” embedded in the changes proposed by the government. “In addition, there is a special commission discussing the Apprentice Statute and a working group that discusses professional learning. Where will this converge?”, asked Valclecia.

The national coordinator for Combating the Exploitation of Child and Adolescent Labor of the Public Labor Ministry (MPT), Ana Maria Villa Real, participated as a guest in the third meeting of the working group and made a point of warning about the risks of emptying quotas of the program and for the elitism of the debate, which would seek to prioritize high school, professional and technological students.

“We demand transparency in the debate, holding public hearings with other actors, such as adolescents and young people themselves, the labor tax audit, the National Secretariat for Social Assistance of the Ministry of Citizenship and the National Commission for the Eradication of Child Labor (Conaeti) . We also ask that the final report be submitted for public consultation,” he said.

Although there is still no concrete proposal, the prosecutor said she was concerned about suggestions that have already been debated in this government, such as prioritizing people over 18 years of age in the program, including higher education qualifications and alternatives to facilitate compliance with quotas – such as counting in doubling vulnerable young people or considering for the purpose of fulfilling the quotas the young people permanently hired by the companies. “This is not proposed in the working group and it is not written yet, but it is in the debate that has been held by the government for the last three years”, said Ana Maria.

In the note released after the meeting, the group says it is necessary for the program to remain “closely” connected with the educational system, especially the new high school. “In this sense, it is essential that the institute of professional learning be a strong instrument for keeping young Brazilians in school, reducing the current high rates of school dropout in high school and contributing to the reduction of youth unemployment”, says the text.

THE Estadão found that the members of the working group were uncomfortable with the leak of proposals, while the government has not even presented to the group a draft of what could be the final report. The collegiate has until February 22 to present the document, which will still be taken to the National Labor Council in March.

While the group was still meeting, Minister Onyx took to Twitter to deny reports that the changes in practice would end the program aimed at teenagers and young people aged 14 to 24. “Dismantling yet another lie. Nobody will end up with the smallest apprentice, as they are maliciously spreading around”, said the minister, when replicating a message from the folder in response to a video from the Company-School Integration Center (Ciee) that warns about the issue.

On Friday (14), Ciee warned on its social networks that “the Young Apprentice Program is at risk throughout Brazil” and launched the #NenhumApprendizaMenos campaign. “The program can end at any time. Last year we managed to overturn a Provisional Measure in Congress that put learning at risk. Now, the group that is against this form of hiring is reorganizing itself. At the moment, there is a group from the Ministry of Labor that is preparing a new decree to destroy the opportunities that young people have to enter the world of work”, said the entity.

The Ministry of Labor countered Ciee on Twitter, arguing that the ministry conducts discussions in a democratic and participatory manner. “The ministry makes it clear that the quota issue was not and will not be discussed in the Working Group. The Young Apprentice program is at no risk! Attention Young!!! Don’t let yourself be fooled!”, emphasized the folder.

The rapporteur of the Special Committee on the Apprentice Statute in the Chamber of Deputies, Marco Bertaiolli (PSD), has already announced that he intends to invite Onyx to explain in the collegiate the changes that the government intends to make in the Young Apprentice.

