Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said that changes are a minority of the text and will be the focus in the next stages of processing

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said this Friday (May 26, 2023) that the government will work to reverse the changes made in the provisional restructuring measure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

According to him, the changes in relation to what was sent by the government are the minority of the project and will be the focus of the Planalto to revert in the next stages of processing. The next step is the House plenary.

The announcement was made after a meeting between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Ministers Marina Silva (Environment), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation). The 3 had the most emptied areas after the approval of the MP’s report in the mixed congressional commission.

According to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, however, even with changes, the government will have the strength and conditions to put its political plan into practice, with sustainability at the focus of public policies.

He also denied that there will be any judicialization of the issue while it is still in Congress. The way out will be political. Padilha also said that, with the changes, there is no emptying of folders that have undergone changes.

