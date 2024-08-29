Minister says that the Civil House is working on a draft, which will be discussed with the Court; the proposal will come in a complementary bill

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costastated this Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) that he will use “all” the deadline given by STF (Supreme Federal Court) to prepare a proposal that contemplates the agreement between the Three Powers on the execution and transfer of congressmen’s amendments. The deadline established by the Court is Friday (August 30, 2024).

The minister spoke briefly to journalists at the launch of the book by Sidônio Palmeira, the president’s marketing expert Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PL).

According to Rui Costa, the Civil House is preparing a draft and will discuss the content with the Supreme Court. The proposal will be sent to Congress through a PLP (Complementary Bill).

Lula met late in the afternoon of Wednesday (August 28) with leaders of the government’s base at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, to advance the agreement on the congressmen’s amendments.

The CMO (Joint Committee for Plans, Public Budgets and Oversight), which must analyze the proposal, suspended a meeting scheduled for this Wednesday (28th August) to await the outcome of the discussions.

The President of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), called a joint session on Thursday (29 August), at 11 am.

THE Poder360 found that the expectation of CMO deputies was that the proposal would come in a PLN (National Congress Bill), to be analyzed by the committee and then in the plenary by deputies and senators.

THE AGREEMENT

In notice released by the STF, it was reported that all mandatory amendments will be maintained, but each one will have criteria to follow in order to be committed and executed. In total, Congress has around R$50 billion in amendments to the Budget for this year of 2024.

The so-called Pix amendments, which are part of the individual amendment category, will remain mandatory. This means that the government remains obliged to pay the funds, but on the condition that there is more transparency about where the amounts will be allocated.

Regarding these amendments, it was also agreed that the money will be prioritized for unfinished works and the accountability before the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors). Individual transfers via Pix amendments were the target of more incisive criticism by Dino, who argued that there were not sufficient transparency and traceability mechanisms for the resources.

The bench amendments, in turn, will be allocated to structural projects in each State and in the Federal District, according to the definition of the party benches, with individualization prohibited.

Committee amendments must be allocated to projects of national or regional interest, defined by mutual agreement between the Legislative and Executive branches, according to procedures to be established within ten days.

UNDERSTAND THE IMPASSE

The imbroglio over the Pix amendments that increased tension between the Three Powers occurred after Minister Flávio Dino, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) accepted on August 8 an action by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to suspend the so-called Pix amendments.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, went to the STF a week after Dino himself asked for more transparency and traceability of resources coming from this type of special amendment.

This digital newspaper found that some congressmen understood that there was an articulation between the government and the Judiciary and, therefore, sought retaliation, due to the limitation on the use of resources, especially in an election year.

The money allocated by congressmen through the Pix amendments goes directly into the accounts of states and municipalities, without the need for prior formalization of an agreement, presentation of projects or technical approval from the federal government, which does not allow for transparency in public spending.

According to congressmen who defend the Pix amendments, the mechanism allows for more agility in transferring money to municipalities and guarantees that their bills are paid on time.