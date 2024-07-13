The contribution will be calculated based on the number of enrolled students, according to the School Census prior to the year of transfer

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) authorized the transfer of financial resources for the renovation of basic education schools in Rio Grande do Sul, in locations directly affected by the rains that hit the State in May.

The MP (provisional measure) published in DOU (Official Diary of the Union) this Friday (12.Jul.2024) stipulates the rules for the transfer, including the calculation of the amounts to which each school will be entitled, which will be defined after analysis. Here is the full (PDF – 103 kB).

The units must be located in areas affected by disasters, according to the georeferenced boundaries defined by the Deliberative Council of FNDE (National Education Development Fund), linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education). The funds will be transferred based on the number of students enrolled, in a graduated manner, according to the School Census prior to the year of transfer. The funds may be graduated according to the severity of the structural damage, according to the MP.

According to the rules, the transfer of financial assistance will be subject to the signing of a commitment by the State of Rio Grande do Sul or the municipalities, as established in a resolution of the FNDE Deliberative Council. The resources will be transferred on an emergency basis under the terms of the legislative decree that recognized the public calamity in the state and authorized the use of extraordinary federal resources for reconstruction actions.

According to a map from the Rio Grande do Sul Department of Education, of the 2,338 state schools, only 3 still have no return date or are scheduled to return. The number of students in the state network returning to in-person activities is 720,000, which represents 97.1% of the total.

According to the federal government, the expenses arising from the provisional measure are discretionary in nature and will be covered by the MEC’s ​​budgetary allocations, through budgetary forecast, in a specific budgetary action.

The text of the MP also states that the FNDE Deliberative Council will issue the necessary complementary rules, and that unused or improperly made available financial resources will be returned to the Union.

With information from Brazil Agency.