new Delhi: Do you think you know a lot about cows? If this is the case, now Modi can participate in the examination conducted by the government, which will be about cows only. The National Kamdhenu Commission, which comes under the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, will conduct this examination. This type of examination about cows is going to be the first in the country.

The exam will be held on 25 February

Any person of the country will be able to appear in this examination voluntarily. Those who want to participate in the examination will have to get registered on the website of Kamadhenu Commission. The exam will be in four sections. At the primary level, for the students of class 8, then for students from 9th to 12th, beyond 12th and fourth for common people.

There will be no fees for the exam. Apart from Hindi and English, the exam will be conducted in 12 other regional languages. The question paper will be of 100 numbers and all the questions will be objective type (with four options). A syllabus and course material have also been prepared for the examination, which will be put on the Commission’s website soon.

Speaking to ABP News, the Chairman of the National Kamdhenu Commission, Dr. Vallabhbhai Katheria said that the purpose of the examination is to make people aware of the scientific benefits of cows. He told that this exam will be taken every year in future. He also informed that those who will appear in the examination will be given a certificate, while those who come to the first three places will also be given an award.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Katheria, denied that the examination had anything to do with the agenda of politics or Hindutva. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi definitely wants the people of India to know about the merits of native cows.

What is the fare of passenger trains going to increase? Indian Railways responded

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI