Minister of Employment and Labor speaks about the absence of the Legislature on the agenda and defends greater participation of congressmen

The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will take the issue of the return of union contributions to the National Congress, as stated by the Minister of Employment and Labor, Luiz Marinho (PT), this Wednesday (September 13, 2023). According to the head of the department, there is a desire for the Legislative Branch to participate more in the discussion. The agenda was voted on by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Monday (September 12).

“I believe that Congress needs to legislate more. There is a lot of complaining that the Supreme Court is legislating, that other powers are, but only because the Legislature is absent. And this is a topic for the Legislature. The debate will definitely go to Congress”highlighted Marinho during an interview with the program “Good morning, minister”.

Marinho once again mentioned that a working group with representatives of employers, workers and government representatives is carrying out a series of internal debates to reach a conclusion on the topic. The latest draft project presented proposes that the charge be agreed at meetings in the unions of each category, as long as it does not exceed the equivalent of 1% of workers’ annual remuneration.

The minister mentioned the STF’s decision on the topic during his speech, highlighting that the trial was a first step, but not a solution to the problem.

“There was a ruling from the Superior Labor Court that barred the deduction of union contributions from the salaries of non-members. It was a prohibition that led to a process of dismantling and terrible fragility of the unions. The STF’s decision helps the debate, but, in my opinion, it does not completely resolve the problem”he reinforced.

Marinho has made an effort to eliminate the idea of ​​the contribution as a return on union dues. The mandatory fee existed until 2017, when the labor reform was approved. At the time, unions earned more than R$3 billion a year from payments. Revenue fell, for example, to R$72 million in 2022 with the end of the obligation.

Even so, the measures proposed so far by the Executive provide for the return of taxation on union members and non-union members through votes in assemblies in representative entities.

The thesis approved by the STF, in turn, declared constitutional the institution, by collective agreement or convention, of assistance contributions to be imposed on all employees in the category, even if not unionized, as long as the right to object is guaranteed.