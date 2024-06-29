According to the Minister of Management and Innovation, the matter will be addressed through several parallel initiatives

The minister of Management and Innovation in Public ServicesEsther Dweck, said that the Lula government intends to divide the administrative reform into several initiatives.

According to Dweck, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 32 of 2020presented by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will not be used as a basis for discussions. Instead of the PEC, bills, revision of decrees and agreements are among the initiatives that will be used for the reform.

“The administrative reform that is in Congress — the so-called PEC 32 — has a punitive focus, a focus on reducing the State, ending the stability of public servants. These are points with which President Lula’s government and the Ministry of Management absolutely disagree. There it was a purely fiscal focus”Dweck said in an interview with the program CNN Interviews which will be broadcast this Saturday (June 29).

The government will guide the reform based on 3 axes:

employees: create incentives, evaluate performance, better distribute salaries throughout careers;

create incentives, evaluate performance, better distribute salaries throughout careers; scanning: expand and improve the offer of digital services to citizens in the Union, States and municipalities;

expand and improve the offer of digital services to citizens in the Union, States and municipalities; structure: draft a bill to reform the Decree-Law 200 of 1967which provides for the organization of the federal machine.

The minister also stated that the government has already adopted measures to correct distortions in various categories of public service. According to her, the logic followed is that of smaller readjustments for initial career levels and new criteria for progression.

Dweck cites the latest agreements with BC (Central Bank) employees and PF (Federal Police) delegates as an example of the new logic. He also cited the National Digital Government Strategy, launched on June 21 by the Lula government.

O program creates a line of credit to support the purchase of IT equipment, installation of fiber optic networks and connections, acquisition of internet signal distribution equipment and data processing. In partnership with Caixa, the government will make available up to R$8.4 billion in 2024.