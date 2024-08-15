Former tax secretary says that raising the tax rate from 15% to 20% to compensate for the tax relief will lead to a loss in revenue

The former secretary of Federal Revenue Everardo Maciel, 76 years old, said this Thursday (Aug 15, 2024) that the increase in the IRRF (Income Tax Withheld at Source) rate on JCP (Interest on Equity) from 15% to 20% should lead to an effect opposite to that desired by the government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which is to increase revenue to help offset the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy.

“By doing this, the government could be shooting itself in the foot. It could therefore have the opposite effect: it would encourage borrowing, which is generally tax-deductible. It would encourage debt, the interest on which is fully tax-deductible.”declared to the Poder360.

Everardo Maciel headed the Federal Revenue Service from 1995 to 2002, during the presidency of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). The institution of interest on equity capital occurred during his time at the Tax Office, in Law 9.2491995. The withholding of 15% on the JCP in IR (Income Tax) was done through legislation.

Maciel argued that the attitude is contrary “what remains of modernity in the corporate income tax system” and will make the government “lose revenue”.

In progress at the Senate, the PL (Bill) 1,847 of 2024 The vote was postponed again this Thursday (August 15). The expectation is that the text will be analyzed on Tuesday (August 20).

Uncertainties about the trigger for interest on equity and the large number of amendments led to the postponement. On Wednesday (14 August), the Government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), included in its final report on the tax relief agreement the JPC trigger, with an increase in the rate from 15% to 20%.

According to the congressman, this is a “warranty device” to cover the tax waiver, which will be up to R$ 26.3 billion in 2024, according to government estimates. Read the full of the document (PDF – 318 kB).

This is the sum of the waivers for the 17 sectors of the economy (R$ 15.8 billion) and municipalities (R$ 10.5 billion). The economic team is still looking for a way to define compensation for these amounts.

On July 16, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) once again responded to a request from the government and Congress and extended the deadline for the two branches of government to reach an agreement on compensation. Justice Edson Fachin determined that a solution to the issue must be found. until September 11th.

According to the Poder360there will be resistance from the Opposition in the Senate, but the tax relief agreement will be approved with the JCP trigger. There are still no estimated values ​​of how much the increase in JPC may result in revenue.

ABOUT JCP

Interest on equity is a way for large companies to remunerate shareholders for their investment. It was introduced in 1995 to replace the authorization that companies had to use monetary correction in order to pay less taxes. The previous measure became insignificant due to inflation control from the Real Plan.

The legislation ensures that the JCP is deducted from the calculation basis of IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit). However, there is a 15% withholding on Income Tax when it is distributed among partners, which differentiates it from dividends, which are exempt from taxation. The JCP paid by the company can be deducted from taxes under the real profit system.

When criticizing the maintenance of the mechanism, the economic team says that large companies commit “abuses” in the deduction. In addition, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhas already stated that companies “artificially transformed profit into interest on equity” to avoid taxation or pay less taxes. He did not specify which ones they would be.

In October 2023, the Poder360 showed that there was an increase in the distribution of JCP. The movement occurred after the Lula government sent to Congress, on August 31, a bill to end the deduction of the mechanism.

Consequently, revenue from interest on equity increased by 35.3% in the period. Initially, the economic team expected to obtain R$10.4 billion in 2024 with the measure. The proposal, however, was watered down when it was incorporated into the MP (Provisional Measure) of the subsidy.

Instead of ending the JCP, Congress approved a text on December 20, 2023 that establishes criteria and restricts the values ​​that companies can consider for the calculation basis of interest on equity. In practice, it seeks to prevent artificial accounting maneuvers.

On December 30, 2023, Lula sanctioned the measure without vetoes. Here is the full of Law 14,789 (PDF – 490 kB).