Rule required by the OECD will prevent companies from paying the same type of tax at home and abroad

The federal government plans to send a bill to Congress by Friday (05.Aug.2022) to eliminate double taxation of companies headquartered outside Brazil.

The change will bring the country into line with OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) standards. It is yet another step for the country to join the association, which includes the most advanced economies and some developing countries.

The project will need to be approved by the end of the year. Without this, US companies will have to pay taxes on gains in Brazil and the US.

The urgency, according to Brazilian government technicians, is a consequence of changes in US legislation. As no adaptation period was established, changes had to be made quickly.