The Ministry of Communications reported this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) that it will send 10 portable antennas to help satellite communication and ensure internet in São Sebastião (SP), one of the cities most affected by the rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo. The initiative is carried out in partnership with the state-owned company Telebras.

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filhostated that the antennas will be used to enable communication between teams working in the most isolated areas and clearing roads, for example.

According to the ministry, 4 of the 10 pieces of equipment should arrive this Tuesday (Feb 21) in São Sebastião. He also informed that 2 engineers should go to the city to provide support and training for the installation and use of the antennas. Here’s the full of the press release (711 KB).

“These equipment will not only be able to help the various agencies that work in rescue and rescue, but also serve the community in the region”said the president of Telebras, Jarbas Valente.

The equipment that should arrive in São Sebastião is the same sent by the government to the TI (Indigenous Land) Yanomami, in Roraima, according to the ministry.

ANTENNAS

The Ministry of Communications stated that each antenna can ensure a connection with a transmission rate of 20 Mbps download of 2 Mbps of Upload.

In addition, the device has a battery for use in periods of power failure, lasting up to 8 hours.

“The equipment works as Telebras Satellite Transportable Terminals (T3SAT), which connect to the internet through the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite (SGDC). The modem that equips the T3SAT has built-in Wi-Fi and cell phones and computers can be connected”said the ministry.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 48 dead up to 8 pm on Tuesday (Feb 21). The state government reported that there are 1,686 displaced people (who are in public or private shelters) and 1,943 homeless people (who have left their homes, but are with friends or family).

The municipality of São Sebastião is one of the hardest hit. the federal government already recognized summarily the request for a state of emergency.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), flew over the region with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB). Aircraft support was announced for to help transporting firefighters to isolated areas because of the rains.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was in the municipality of São Sebastião on Monday (20.Feb) and also flew over the affected areas by helicopter before the meeting to announce measures to minimize the destruction caused by the rains on the coast of São Paulo. He was accompanied by the ministers:

France announced that the Port of Santos released R$ 2 million at the request of President Lula. The money will be distributed to affected municipalities and to the state government to help victims of the rains.