Help will come from the Army and ICMBio, according to the government of Mato Grosso do Sul; State currently operates with 3 aerial vehicles

Mato Grosso do Sul announced this Saturday (June 22, 2024) that the federal government will send 7 planes to help fight the fires in the Pantanal. Among them, 4 will be from the Army and 3 from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

The State also stated that the president’s administration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signaled that it could send 50 men from the National Force to assist with ground work.

“We received contact, confirming the deployment of two Air Tractor aircraft and another helicopter to support the combat in the Pantanal. Our request was presented last week during the meeting with the Ministry of the Environment, in Campo Grande”said the Secretary of Environment and Development, Jaime Verruck.

Until then, Mato Grosso do Sul operates with 2 helicopters and an aircraft to fight the flames in the biome.

FIRES RECORD

In the 1st half of 2024, the Pantanal recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks since 1998, when the numbers began to be compiled by Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

As of Tuesday (June 18), there had been 2,333 notifications in the biome. The number represents an increase of 1,628% compared to data from 2023, which had 135 alerts in the same period.

Below, see images of the destruction caused by the fire in the Pantanal.

Watch the recording of the fires (1min2s):

On Monday (June 17), the Government of Mato Grosso started the operation to combat forest fires in the Pantanal. According to a statement from the local Executive, the action involves 29 military firefighters, distributed in the vicinity of Porto Conceição, the border region between Cáceres and Poconé, and at Fazenda Cambarazinho, in Poconé. Part of the activities have the support of brigade members from ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).