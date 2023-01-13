The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinosaid this Friday (13.jan.2023) that the government will start negotiations to request the extradition of Anderson Torres if he does not turn himself in by next Monday (16.jan).

According to Dino, a date has not yet been set for Torres to return to Brazil. The former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District is in the United States.

“We had an announcement by Anderson that he would, in the next few days, from the arrest decree, present himself, this presentation has not yet been set. We will wait until Monday, we want this presentation to take place, because this will help the progress of the investigations”said the minister. “If this is not confirmed next week, through mechanisms of international legal cooperation, we will initiate extradition procedures.”

Dino made the statements in an interview with journalists at the Ministry of Justice, after an event honoring the security forces that acted in the extremist acts in Brasília on January 8th.

The arrest warrant (here’s the full – 179 KB) was given by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre Moraes, on Tuesday (10.jan), in response to the representation presented by the director general of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues.

The following day, the majority of the Court’s ministers (9 to 2) confirmed the arrest of the president’s former minister. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Supreme Court also endorsed the arrest order for Fábio Augusto Vieira, former commander of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District).

Torres and Vieira are accused by authorities of omission in relation to extremist acts and invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília.