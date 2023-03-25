Minister said that around 3,000 municipalities will benefit; announcement took place before the March of Mayors in Brasilia

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Friday (24.Mar.2023) that the federal government will release R$ 3 billion in resources from parliamentary amendments to about 3,000 Brazilian municipalities.

According to the minister, the resources are funds “which were no longer paid to city halls by the previous government” is that “they will help in the resumption of works and in the implementation of several projects throughout the country”. The announcement was made through your profile on twitter.

The measure is a nod to representatives of the country’s municipal Executive, who will be in Brasília between March 27th and 30th for the March of Mayors to Brasilia. The event is organized by CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities).

In his publication, Padilha stated that he is “arms open to receive mayors from all over Brazil”.

The minister also indirectly criticized the management of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He stated that the transfer of resources to Brazilian city halls shows “the commitment to the rehabilitation of the federative pact” after the last years of “misrule”.

He also stated that the federal government, states, municipalities and the National Congress are working together “regardless of political position, party or region”.

“These resources will only arrive thanks to dialogue and cooperation between Congress and the federal government. The amendments were presented by parliamentarians from different parties and the government analyzed all of them based on technical criteria”he wrote.

