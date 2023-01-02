By Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The new government will discuss the governance of state-owned companies again, thinking of these companies “as an important instrument of development”, said this Monday the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, who defended a reorientation of advice from these companies to serve the public interest.

Swearing in as a minister this Monday at a ceremony that was attended by former president Dilma Rousseff at the table of honor, Dweck argued that there are situations in which the government is underrepresented on the boards, also arguing that previous administrations left an orientation that the company must act in order to make privatization viable, without worrying about public policies.

“State companies are an asset of the Brazilian people and must act within their corporate competences and limitations in partnership with the sectorial ministries for the implementation of public policies”, he said.

The minister, who now heads the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies, said that the new government is concerned with guiding the directors of these companies so that they “actually represent” the government.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered ministers in a dispatch this Monday to adopt measures to revoke acts that give progress to the privatization of a series of state-owned companies, such as Petrobras, Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) and Correios. The measure, combined with the inauguration speech the day before in which Lula reinforced his speech against the spending ceiling and emphasized the role of state-owned companies, contributed to a 3% drop in the Ibovespa this Monday.

Dweck stated that the reassessment of state-owned companies’ governance has nothing to do with any changes to the State-Owned Companies Law, which, according to her, is an issue under discussion in Congress and which the government still needs to address.

In this area, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to wait for the new Petrobras board to take office to make a decision on fuels, citing the State-Owned Companies Law as the reason for the delay in the transition. of the company’s managers.

In an interview with journalists after taking office, Dweck also said that the government has a reserve of 11 billion reais for readjustments of public servants this year, considering that the decision will still depend on dialogues with the categories.

UNION PROPERTY ALLOCATION

In his inauguration speech, Dweck also stated that the new government will create a committee to enable the allocation of Union real estate to public policies that benefit citizens, not just following the logic of privatization and disinvestment.

“The goal will be to hold a debate on how to use this Union heritage in favor of public policies that directly benefit the citizen, respecting the urban and environmental logic of the scenarios in which they are inserted”, he said.

The statement shows a reversal of logic in relation to the management of former Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who placed the sale of Union property among his priorities, creating a series of mechanisms to simplify the transfer of assets to the private sector.

Regarding the administrative reform, the minister said that the new government will ask Congress to remove the proposal presented by the Jair Bolsonaro government from being processed. According to her, her portfolio should formulate a new proposal that does not have the “punitive” character of the measure currently under discussion.

INVITED DILMA

In addition to former President Dilma, the Executive Secretary of the Civil House, Miriam Belchior, and former Planning Ministers Nelson Barbosa and Valdir Simão also sat at the inauguration ceremony’s table of honor. The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, was in the audience.

At the ceremony, Dilma said that before her impeachment Esther was one of those responsible for drafting an opinion that explained the reasons why the then government would not have committed the so-called tax pedaling.

The former president also stated that “we are a government that knows how to govern” and added that the third term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will need to promote a reconstruction of the government. According to her, 40 years of neoliberalism have destroyed the capacity of the State.

For his new mandate, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to slice up the superministry of Economy, creating the portfolios of Finance, Development, Planning and Management.

The portfolio commanded by Dweck will take care of the coordination of the federal public administration and control of the Executive’s personnel area, in addition to being responsible for digital government issues.

The attributions of the new body have already passed through the responsibility of the Ministry of Economy, during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, and of the Ministry of Planning, in previous governments.

At the event, the minister also said that she would work together with the government to build a new fiscal framework.

This Monday morning, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, praised his colleagues who will work in portfolios in the economic area – Vice President Geraldo Alckmin at the Ministry of Development, Tebet in Planning and Dweck in the Management portfolio.

“We were the Ipiranga post, now we are a network of posts, four (ministers) who will make a difference in Brazil. It is very bad to concentrate all the eggs in one basket, ”he said.

With a PhD in Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Dweck was Budget Secretary at the Ministry of Planning during Dilma’s administration and is considered more heterodox. Previously, she had served as head of economic advisory at the folder.

In the government transition team, she is part of the coordination of the technical group of Planning, Budget and Management.