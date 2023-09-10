Wellington Dias announced R$4,600 for small farmers; In addition, the government will pay a benefit of R$800 per person

The interim president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met, this Saturday (September 9, 2023), at Palácio do Planalto, members of the Permanent Support Committee for Rio Grande do Sul, a group formed by 10 ministries that aims to support actions to rebuild the State, hit in the last few days by an extratropical cyclone.

At the meeting, the minister Wellington Dias (Social Development) announced that the government will make available around R$56 million from various social programs under the portfolio to families affected by the natural disaster. Within the amount, each affected small farmer family will receive support worth R$4,600 as rural development. The money will be via public financing granted and will not need to be returned.

“On the part of the ministry, we will make around R$56 million available for various programs. For this Shelter Aid, but also for the Food Acquisition Program, where we buy food in the region to pass on food baskets. For rural development to support small children [agricultores] who lost [suas lavouras] will also receive a transfer that is non-refundable, in the amount of R$4,600 per family,” he said.

The federal government announced that it will pay Rio Grande do Sul city halls R$400 per homeless person, starting on Monday (September 11). Transfers will be made in a fund-to-fund modality, when transfers of Union resources are made from the federal level to funds at the municipal level. The objective is for municipalities to provide assistance to residents affected by the consequences of the extratropical cyclone.

ALCKMIN WILL VISIT STATE

The interim president and 8 other ministers will visit on Sunday (September 10) municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the cyclone that hit the southern region of the country. Other members of the government follow. Everyone leaves Brasília, at 6am, heading to Lajeado. Afterwards, they will go to Roca Sales and Muçum. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will not go because he is participating in the G20 meeting in India. Here are the names that make up the delegation:

SITUATION IN THE STATE

According to the Rio Grande do Sul Civil Defense report, released at 6pm this Saturday (September 9), the State has recorded 41 deaths, and 46 people are still missing. There are 88 municipalities in a state of public calamity, where 150,341 people live.

With information from Brazil Agency.