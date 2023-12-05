Emergency benefit for isolating neighborhoods in the city will be paid to around 6,000 families; State asked for help with psychological support for the population

The federal government will pay extraordinary aid of R$ 2,640 to fishermen and shellfish gatherers in Maceió (AL) affected by the isolation of regions of the city with the sinking of the soil caused by the collapse of a mine in the city. Braskem. The aid was agreed this Tuesday (Dec 5, 2023) at a meeting of the interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) with the governor of Alagoas, Paulo Dantas (MDB).

The emergency benefit will be paid in a single installment, as happened last month in the case of fishermen affected by the drought in the northern region of the country. According to Dantas, around 6,000 families should receive the aid. Help will come to those who are already registered to receive defense insurance.

Among the points discussed at the meeting at Palácio do Planalto, Dantas mentioned:

request for support from the federal government to provide psychological support to affected residents, with professionals from the Ministry of Health;

help so that students can return to classrooms in the face of school closures for safety reasons;

solution for closing the mines, with a study to analyze the possibility of using material from dredging the Mundaú and Manguaba lagoons to fill the holes made by mining;

helps to equalize the growing housing deficit in Maceió, increased by the disaster;

coordination and monitoring of the AGU (General Attorney’s Office) in dealings with the company.

An invitation was also made for Alckmin and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) come to Maceió to see the impacts up close. The governor said that a possible emergency transfer of resources from the Union to the State was not discussed at the meeting.

Since the first episode of soil subsidence due to Braskem’s mining activities in Maceió, in 2018, around 200,000 people have been affected directly and indirectly. The government lost R$3 billion in revenue. Dantas stated that the State has two legal actions against Braskem to guarantee compensation for the State and the impacted residents.

“We are talking here about 8 municipalities impacted. We had enormous population growth in the metropolitan region because people were not properly compensated and were unable to stay in Maceió. That’s why they migrated to cities in the metropolitan region or even smaller cities”he said.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Maceió City Hall declared a state of emergency in the city for 180 days. The cause is the imminent risk of collapse of a Braskem mine, located in the Mundaú lagoon region, in the Mutange neighborhood. The following day, the risk map was expanded and, as a result, residents of the Bom Parto region were included in the relocation program.

According to the state government, the mines are caves opened by the extraction of rock salt during decades of mining, but which were being closed since the SGB (Brazilian Geological Service) confirmed that the activity carried out by Braskem caused the geological phenomenon in the region.

Governor Paulo Dantas created a crisis office to monitor the situation and possible collapses. If the scenario is confirmed, large craters could form in the affected areas.

Dantas criticized Braskem’s relationship with Maceió City Hall. He stated that the agreement reached between them is harming the population of the affected regions.

The government reported that monitoring in the region was reinforced after 5 earthquakes recorded in November alone. According to the general coordinator of the State’s Civil Defense, Colonel Moisés Melo, a rupture could cause a cascade effect on other mines.