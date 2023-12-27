Hélio Doyle was fired from his position after insulting Israel supporters on X (formerly Twitter); monthly remuneration will be R$ 34,895.78

The CEP (Public Ethics Commission) decided that the federal government will pay a salary for 6 months to the former president of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), journalist Hélio Doyle. The measure is granted to members who had access to privileged information and could benefit companies.

On October 18, Doyle was fired from his position after swearing at Israel supporters on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a post by Brazilian illustrator Carlos Latuff calling it “idiots” supporters of Israel. The journalist's salary, while he was in charge of EBC, was R$ 36,017.98 (without discounts). If this value is considered, Hélio will receive more than R$216,000 in the period.

He had been appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in February this year.

The former Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, also benefited from the CEP's decision. She won the position of full member on the supervisory board of Sesc (Social Service of Commerce).