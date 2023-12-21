Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/21/2023 – 21:06

This Thursday, the 21st, the federal government created a national list of criminals wanted by the courts. The ordinance also establishes the possibility of paying a reward for information about criminals in amounts ranging from R$30,000 to R$100,000.

The measure was signed during an event to review the measures adopted by the federal government in the area of ​​public security. Minister Flávio Dino will leave his position to occupy a position as minister at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The value of the reward for people who contribute with reports for the arrest of wanted criminals will be defined by the National Secretary of Public Security based on pre-established criteria. According to the government, the value of the reward will vary according to the severity of the incident reported; the effectiveness of the information to arrest the criminal; and the risk to the informant's life.

The ordinance also establishes that, if there is any amount recovered based on the information provided in the complaint, the person responsible for the information will be entitled to up to 5% of that amount. “It is an institutional innovation that we believe will stimulate the participatory dimension of security policies”, said Dino.

Each federation unit must indicate eight names of criminals it wishes to include on the list. Suggestions will be analyzed by the National Public Security Secretariat according to the defined risk criteria. To have their name on the national list, the individual must have an open arrest warrant; involvement in serious, violent, heinous crimes.

The choice to include the name on the list will take into account a score that takes into account the number of arrest warrants in force, leadership role in a criminal organization, among others. The list will be reviewed every six months and will be available on the Ministry of Justice website, where there will be a reporting channel.

Brand in management

Dino will head the MJSP until the beginning of January and will then occupy a vacancy at the STF. The conduct of the federal government's security policy was the target of criticism throughout the year, given the difficulties in combating criminal factions, police lethality and the increase in robberies and scams in large urban centers.

During the event, the minister delivered 700 vehicles to states and municipalities, and transferred R$78 million to be used to investigate homicides, search for missing people and combat organized crime. Asked about what his brand would be at the head of the MJSP, the minister stated that he prefers that other people make this judgment. He cited, however, the action to combat the coup acts of January 8 and the focus on public security actions.

“Evidently, in the first few months the agenda was the defense of democracy, which required a focus that I do not regret. I would do it again. It was a primary issue because without the democratic regime nothing else exists. I was drawn into this agenda by common knowledge events,” he said.