Amounts must be deposited by December 31st; withdrawal should be available in January 2024

The Federal Government will have to pay the court orders INSS (National Social Security Institute) and other creditors until December 31st. The amounts resulting from debts determined in court decisions should be made available in January 2024.

Payments were suspended by the Constitutional Amendments 113 It is 114approved by the National Congress in 2021. The amendments stipulated a spending ceiling for the payment of expenses from 2022 to 2026. Thus, part of the debt was being paid off each year and the remainder was for the subsequent year.

The resumption of payments was authorized by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in session on Thursday (30.Nov.2023). By 9 votes to 1, the Court accepted the understanding of the rapporteur, minister Luiz Fux, who partially accepted the request made by AGU (Attorney General of the Union) to create an extraordinary credit to pay off the amount.

The expectation is that the Union will open an extraordinary credit of R$97 billion through a provisional measure. The amount must be used to pay off the 2021 and 2022 court orders and advance the payment of preferential and older ones among those issued in 2023.

According to the CJF (Federal Justice Council), the government will have to redo the list of creditors, following the chronological order of presentation of court orders and cases of constitutional preference.

To this end, the council established a work schedule with the National Treasury Secretariat and the Federal Budget Secretariat to enable payment.

For the president of the CJF, minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, the “State solvency with judicial debts does not only mean separation of powers, reasonable duration of the process and the right to property”.

“There is no Democratic State of Law if the State itself is not subject to the law, denies compliance with sentences beyond any discussion. This is a moment of resumption of institutional normality, everyone involved deserves recognition”he declared.

