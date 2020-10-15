new Delhi: The government will not take any more loan to go ahead with the sale of Air India, a government airline company burdened with thousands of crores of debt. The government is expecting bids from suitors based on combined equity and debt value. A panel of officials, who were tasked to look into transactions and proposed options, is also not in favor of reducing the debt of Rs 23,000 crore. According to an English website, official sources said that some prospective bidders had also sought clarification on this.

Government is considering reducing the airline’s debt further

Government sources have indicated that the Finance Ministry is keen on Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), taking forward the disinvestment program of public sector companies in line with the Cabinet decision. A senior government official said, “The government is considering further reducing the airline’s debt to companies interested in the current economic scenario affected by the Corona virus epidemic.”

There is no option but to hand over Air India or shut it down – Hardeep

Let us know that on many occasions, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given a statement that if the government could help in this, it would continue to operate Air India, but the company has a debt of 60 thousand crores and the government has it in private hands There is no choice but to hand over or close.

Significantly, on 25 August, the deadline for bidding for Air India was increased by two months to 30 October. Because the corona virus disrupted economic activity globally.

