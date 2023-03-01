Deputy states that the Minister of Finance was willing to have weekly meetings with the working group

The coordinator of the work group on tax reform in the Chamber, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), said this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) that the federal government will not send a new text to Congress on changing the Brazilian tax system. According to him, the Executive will “mediate” the debate, which will focus on the consumption tax based on the texts that are already being discussed in the Legislative.

“The federal government is collaborative, it will not send any proposals. Brazilian society knows the 2 texts of PEC 45 and PEC 110, which is the basis for reform. We are talking about the Consumption Tax reform in the 1st stage. Income and wealth tax is a 2nd step”, he said after the 1st meeting of the working group.

To the PEC 45/2019in the Chamber, and the PEC 110/2019, will be the basis of the group’s discussion, which should adjust the government’s suggestions. The collegiate will define its work plan this Wednesday. “The government will mediate. The base proposal is VAT, the starting point is Value Added Tax and the text is the two PECs“, he said.

Lopes declared that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was willing to have weekly meetings with the collegiate. The group should also meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) to define the possibility for senators to follow the activities of the group formed in the Chamber.

“Tomorrow we are scheduling a meeting with President Rodrigo Pacheco for us to talk and build this participation in this initial process here in the Chamber“, he said.

In addition to administrative meetings and public hearings in the Chamber, the reform group will also promote meetings in the states to listen to the demands of the productive sectors. The rapporteur of the collegiate is the deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). There are 12 participants from different parties. The deadline for activities is 90 days, but it can be extended.

“This is a matter of interest to the whole of society. The idea is that we have a broad debate here in Brasilia and in the United States”, said the rapporteur.

This Tuesday, Ribeiro and Lopes met with Haddad. On Monday, they met with the Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy.

One of the proposals of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) that is being studied establishes a refund of part of the tax charged to low-income families, as a “cashback” of taxes. A complementary law would be made to define the families benefiting from the measure.