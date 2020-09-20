Highlights: Only one agricultural bill has to be passed from Rajya Sabha, three passes from Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has taken up the task of responding to the allegations of opposition on the bills related to agriculture. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not end, PM has said so many times. The government does not want to give any opportunity to the opposition amid protests over the three Bills. More MSPs will be announced for Rabi crops next week. The MSP will be declared about a month ahead of schedule so that the opposition’s point is proved wrong.

Government will hunt two birds with one stone

The Ministry of Agriculture usually declares MSP at the beginning of the sowing season for rabi crops such as wheat, mustard and pulses. The announcement will be made in the second fortnight of October, this time in September itself. This may be an attempt to neutralize the opposition’s attacks. Rabi’s MSP was declared on 23 October last. With this announcement, the government will also indicate to the farmers. They can decide which crop to sow in winter by observing MSP. The purchase on the new MSP will begin from Rabi’s marketing season, April 1 next year.

This year, Rabi farmers get Rs 1.13 lakh

An official said, “The MSP of Rabi crops will increase on the same principle that was put forward in the 2018-19 budget. At least one and a half times the average cost of production at the all-India level. “Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Rs. 1.13 lakh crore was paid to farmers in 2020 for rabi crops. This amount was 31% over the previous year. More. From this figure, the government’s attempt was to prove that it is insisting on procurement through MSP. The ministry has clarified many questions raised by the opposition in Parliament.

PM Modi adopted aggressive attitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets testify to his aggressive stance when two bills are passed by the Rajya Sabha. Describing this as a ‘historic moment’, he again assured the farmers that the system of MSP and government procurement would continue. Modi said in several tweets that “The new laws will free the farmers from the trap of middlemen.” He said that “this will bring about a massive change in the agriculture sector”. For decades, our peasant brothers and sisters were in various forms of bondage and had to face middlemen. The voters have got all these freedom from the bills passed in Parliament. This will strengthen efforts to double the income of the farmers and ensure their prosperity. “The Prime Minister, while clarifying the deadlock over the MSP, said,” I have said before and once again that the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. “